Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2020 Soon @police.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2020: Home Guard Department, Rajasthan will soon release the admit cards for the recruitment to the post of Constable. All such candidates applied for Rajasthan Recruitment 2020 will be able to download Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2020 once uploaded on the official website.i.e.police.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the trends, the number of searches for Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2020 are increasing. However, the department has yet not announced the exact date for Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2020. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded within 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam. Earlier, the exam was tentatively scheduled in May 2020.

How and Where to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.police.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2020notification flashing on the homepage. Enter the application id, date of birth and click on the submit button. The Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2020will be displayed. Candidates can download and save it for future reference.

Download Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2020 - to active Soon

Official Notification

Around 5000 Vacancies of Constable will be recruited through this exam. The application process for Rajasthan Constable Recruitment 2020 was started from 23 December 2019 and ended on 10 February 2020. The notification was out on 4 December 2020.

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2020 Pattern

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test, Efficiency Test and Merit. The candidates who will qualify in the written test will be called for the further recruitment process. The written test will be as follows.

Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 Written Exam will be of objective type and carrying 150 Marks. The exam will be of 2 hours. Each question will be of 0.5 Marks. There will be negative marking also for answering wrong answers. This exam will be offline and OMR based. All candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the exam. The board can be released the exam date and admit card anytime on its website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.