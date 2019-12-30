Sports Authority of India Assistant Director Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for 19 Vacancies @sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in, UPSC Civil Services Interview Appeared Candidates can Apply

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2020 Notification has been released for the 19 Assistant Director vacancies in in Group ‘A’ of Executive Cadre in SAI and in Pay Matrix Level 10 (7th CPC) on 26 December 2019 at its official website, sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in.

As per the SAI Assistant Director Recruitment 2020 Notification released, SAI has started the online application process from 27 December 2019 at 3.00 PM at its official portal. The application will be accepted online till 18 January 2020 at 05.00 PM.

To apply for Sports Authority of India Assistant Director Recruitment 2020, a candidate must have appeared in any of the UPSC Civil Services Interview conducted for the year 2016 or 2017 or 2018 by the Union Public Service Commission.

Candidates applying for SAI Assistant Director Vacancy 2020 must not attained the maximum age limit of 35 years as on the last date of application. However, the Authority has given the relaxation to the reserved category candidates.

Candidates can go through the details of SAI Assistant Director Recruitment 2020 Notification from the below or can download the Official Notification PDF of Sports Authority of India Assistant Director Recruitment 2020 from the direct link given below.

Notification details

F.No. SAI/Pers/1889/2011/Vol-III Date: 26.12.2019

Important Dates for SAI Assistant Director Recruitment 2020

Date of Release of Notification: 26 December 2019

Start Date of Submission of Online Application: 27 December 2019 from 3.00 PM

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 18 January 2020 till 05.00 PM

Also read: UPSC Notification for Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO) & Data Processing Assistant (DPA) Recruitment 2020 Released, Apply Online @upsconline.nic.in by 16 January

Vacancy Details of SAI Assistant Director Recruitment 2020

• Name of the Post: Assistant Director vacancies in in Group ‘A’ of Executive Cadre in SAI and in Pay Matrix Level 10 (7th CPC)

• No. of Posts: 19 posts in disciplines of Athletics, Archery, Badminton, Boxing, Hockey, Weightlifting, Shooting, Wrestling, Swimming, Rowing, Table Tennis, Judo, Cycling, Fencing

Please refer to the official notification PDF to see the criteria for providing marks on sports achievement.

Eligibility Conditions for SAI Assistant Director Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification: Candidates who appeared in the interview of the Civil Service Examination conducted by UPSC (2016/ 2017/2018).

Age Limits (as on last date of application): 35 years. Age Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government Norms.

Selection Procedure for SAI Assistant Director Recruitment 2020

A. Screening Method

a) SAI will call candidates for interview in 1:5 ratio based on the final marks secured in the UPSC examination for the year 2016/2017/2018.

b) For shortlisting, combined merit list will be prepared taking into account marks obtained by the candidates in the civil service examination (candidates who appeared more than one year may upload any one of the marksheet, which cannot be changed later at any stage).

B. Selection Method

(a) 60% weightage for marks secured in the UPSC examination in the year 2016/ 2017/2018 after normalization.

(b) 20% weightage for Sports achievement in any International/National competition in priority discipline as per Annexure A.

(c) 20% weightage for interview to assess the candidate’s passion and understanding of Sports.

How to Apply for SAI Assistant Director Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official application form (https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in) of the organization. The last date for online application is 18 January 2020 till 05.00 PM.

Official Notification PDF for SAI Assistant Director Recruitment 2020

Online Application for SAI Assistant Director Recruitment 2020

Official Website

