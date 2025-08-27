What Is the Bronco Test? BCCI to Introduce This New Fitness Test In Cricket, All You Need to Know

The Bronco Test is a popular fitness drill used in rugby. It checks a player's stamina, speed, and endurance. In this test, athletes run back and forth between markers placed at 20, 40, and 60 metres. They repeat this pattern five times without stopping. It's tough, but it helps measure how fit a player really is. 🚨 BRONCO TEST IN INDIAN CRICKET 🚨



- Bronco Tests for a players start off with a 20m shuttle run followed by a 40m one & 60m run in the first set - Player need to do 5 such sets which adds up to 1200m without taking rest, ask to complete in 6 min 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZFeLYei0f3 — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) August 22, 2025 The BCCI has now introduced this test in cricket. The goal is to improve players' running ability and overall fitness. Fast bowlers, in particular, need strong endurance to perform well in long matches.

The board noticed that many players were spending more time in the gym and less on running. So, they introduced the Bronco Test to address that issue. In this article, we'll examine the Bronco Test, its importance, and its comparison to other fitness tests, such as the Yo-Yo Test. What is the Bronco Test? Source: Zee News The Bronco Test is a fitness assessment used primarily in sports like rugby to measure a player's aerobic endurance, speed, and stamina. It's a continuous running drill that's simple to set up but very demanding. The test involves running a series of shuttle runs without a break to complete the entire drill in the fastest time possible. What Happens in the Bronco Test? The test is straightforward. A player runs five continuous sets of a specific shuttle run sequence. One set consists of running to and from three markers placed at different distances.

Marker 1: 20 metres from the starting line.

Marker 2: 40 metres from the starting line.

Marker 3: 60 metres from the starting line. The sequence for one set is: 1. Run 20 metres and return to the start line.

2. Run 40 metres and return to the start line.

3. Run 60 metres and return to the start line. This entire sequence is repeated five times. The total distance covered is 1,200 meters (20 m + 40 m + 60 m) x 2 (to and from) x 5 sets = 1,200 meters. The player's time to complete all five sets is recorded. Why is it Important? The Bronco Test is important because it's a great way to assess a player's high-intensity endurance and their ability to sustain effort under fatigue. It's considered more game-specific for many sports than other fitness tests, like the Yo-Yo test, because it mimics the repeated bursts of running, quick recoveries, and changes of direction that are common in a match.

For example, in cricket, it's beneficial for assessing fast bowlers who need to repeatedly run in and deliver a ball at high intensity over a long period. The test challenges both a player's physical limits and their mental toughness, as it pushes them to keep going even when they are exhausted. Why BCCI Wants to Introduce the Bronco Test in Cricket? The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly introducing the Bronco Test for Indian cricketers to raise the team's overall fitness standards. This decision is said to be a move by the new coaching and support staff, including Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Strength and Conditioning Coach Adrian le Roux, better to prepare players for the rigours of modern cricket. Here are the key reasons why the BCCI wants to introduce the Bronco Test:

1. Game-Specific Endurance and Stamina While existing fitness tests, such as the Yo-Yo Test and the 2-km time trial, are suitable for measuring general aerobic capacity, the Bronco Test is considered more specific to the demands of a cricket match. Cricket requires players, especially fast bowlers and fielders, to perform repeated high-intensity sprints, quick changes of direction, and short bursts of activity, often with limited recovery time. The continuous nature of the Bronco Test, where players run 1,200 metres without a break, closely mimics these on-field demands. It's a test of pure stamina and the ability to sustain effort when fatigued, which is crucial for a player to perform consistently throughout a long innings or a multi-day Test match. 2. Addressing Concerns about Fast Bowlers' Fitness

A significant factor behind the test's introduction is the recent performance and fitness of India's fast bowlers. Reports suggest that during a recent series, several pacers struggled with injuries and were unable to maintain their performance levels over consecutive matches. The new coaching staff reportedly observed that some players were spending too much time on gym-based strength training and not enough time on running and endurance exercises. The Bronco Test is designed to address this by ensuring that fast bowlers possess the necessary running endurance to bowl long spells without a decline in pace, accuracy, or energy. 3. Setting a Higher Fitness Benchmark The BCCI has always emphasised fitness, but the Bronco Test is seen as a way to set an even higher, more demanding standard. The target time for Indian players is reportedly under six minutes, a benchmark that pushes athletes to their physical limits.

The move is also a signal that only the most physically prepared and durable players will be considered for the national team. 4. Mental Toughness Beyond the physical benefits, the Bronco Test also measures a player's mental fortitude. The continuous nature of the test, with its lack of a break, forces a player to push through mental and physical discomfort. This kind of grit is a valuable trait in a sport that often requires players to perform under immense pressure and fatigue. Bronco vs Yo-Yo Test: What's the Difference? The Bronco Test and Yo-Yo Test are both used to assess aerobic fitness and endurance, but differ in structure, intensity, and application. Difference between the Bronco and the Yo-Yo Test Feature Bronco Test Yo-Yo Test Origin Rugby, now used in cricket, rugby, and football Designed for stop-and-go sports (cricket, football, basketball) Purpose Measures continuous aerobic endurance Measures intermittent endurance with recovery Test Format 5 sets of shuttle runs: 20m, 40m, 60m, no rest; covers 1200m total Shuttle runs (usually 20m) at increasing speeds, with periodic rest Rest Periods No rest; continuous running Yes, 5-10 seconds between shuttles Intensity Very high; endurance-focused High mimics action bursts and rest in matches Measurement Criteria Time to complete 1,200m (lower = better) Distance/level completed before failure (higher = better) Scoring System Minutes/seconds (finish time) Distance (meters) or level (e.g., 16.1) Player Stress Continuous maximal effort, limited pacing Intermittent bursts, brief recovery, progressive overload Typical Usage Rugby, cricket, fitness benchmarks Cricket, football, and general fitness screening Specificity General endurance measurement, ideal for sustained activity (e.g., bowlers) Sport-specific, mirrors real play conditions for stop-start sports Toughness Considered tougher due to lack of rest Challenging but manageable due to rest intervals Recent Usage Trend (India) Increasingly used for cricket fitness assessments alongside the Yo-Yo test Long-standing standard, still widely used