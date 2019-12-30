Ministry of Defence 223 ABOD, 17 & 23 FAD Recruitment 2019-20: 108 Vacancies for LDC, MTS, Fireman and Tradesmen Posts

Commandant, 23 Field Ammunition Depot will soon release the recruitment notification for various posts including Junior Office Assistant (Erstwhile LDC), MTS (Erstwhile Safaiwala), Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor), and Firemen. The recruitment will be done for filling up the vacancies in 23 Advance Base Ordnance Depot (ABOD), 17 Field Ammunition Depot (17 FAD) & 23 Field Ammunition Depot (23 FAD). Ministry of Defence 223 ABOD, 17 & 23 FAD Recruitment 2019 notification will be published in the employment newspaper. Eligible candidates interested for the posts can apply for Combined Recruitment of Advance Base Ordnance Depot, 17 Field Ammunition Depot & 23 Field Ammunition Depot within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper

Ministry of Defence 223 ABOD, 17 & 23 FAD Vacancy Details

Junior Office Assistant (Erstwhile LDC) – 2 Posts

Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor) – 62 Posts

MTS (Erstwhile Safaiwala) – 35 Posts

Firemen (Male Candidates Only) – 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for LDC, MTS, Fireman and Tradesmen Jobs

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Junior Office Assistant (Erstwhile LDC) – 12th class or equivalent from the recognized University/Board

Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor) – 10 th class or equivalent from the recognized University/Board

class or equivalent from the recognized University/Board MTS (Erstwhile Safaiwala) – 10 th class or equivalent from the recognized University/Board

class or equivalent from the recognized University/Board Firemen (Male Candidates Only) – 10th class or equivalent from the recognized University/Board

Age Limit:

General – 18 to 25 Years

SC- 18 to 30 Years

OBC – 18 to 28 Years

Selection Procedure for LDC, MTS, Fireman and Tradesmen Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Physical Endurance / Skill Test and Written Test.

How to Apply for Ministry of Defence 223 ABOD, 17 & 23 FAD Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to Commandant, 23 Field Ammunition Depot, PIN-909723, C/o 56 APO by Ordinary/Registered/Speed post within 21 days from the date of publication (excluding the date of publication) of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Ministry of Defence 223 ABOD, 17 & 23 FDA Notification and Application Form