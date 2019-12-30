Search

Ministry of Defence 223 ABOD, 17 & 23 FAD Recruitment 2019-20: 108 Vacancies for LDC, MTS, Fireman and Tradesmen Posts

Ministry of Defence 223 ABOD, 17 & 23 FAD Recruitment 2019: 108 Vacancies for LDC, MTS, Fireman and Tradesmen Posts

Dec 30, 2019 17:27 IST
Ministry of Defence Recruitment

Commandant, 23  Field  Ammunition  Depot will soon release the recruitment notification for various posts including Junior Office Assistant (Erstwhile LDC), MTS (Erstwhile Safaiwala), Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor), and Firemen. The recruitment will be done for filling up the vacancies in 23 Advance Base Ordnance Depot  (ABOD), 17 Field Ammunition Depot (17 FAD) & 23 Field Ammunition Depot (23 FAD). Ministry of Defence 223 ABOD, 17 & 23 FAD Recruitment 2019 notification will be published in the employment newspaper. Eligible candidates interested for the posts can apply for Combined Recruitment of Advance Base Ordnance Depot, 17 Field Ammunition Depot & 23 Field Ammunition Depot within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper

Ministry of Defence 223 ABOD, 17 & 23 FAD Vacancy Details

  • Junior Office Assistant (Erstwhile LDC) – 2 Posts
  • Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor) – 62 Posts
  • MTS (Erstwhile Safaiwala) – 35 Posts
  • Firemen (Male Candidates Only) – 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for LDC, MTS, Fireman and Tradesmen Jobs

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • Junior Office Assistant (Erstwhile LDC) – 12th class or equivalent from the recognized University/Board
  • Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor) – 10th class or equivalent from the recognized University/Board
  • MTS (Erstwhile Safaiwala) – 10th class or equivalent from the recognized University/Board
  • Firemen (Male Candidates Only) – 10th class or equivalent from the recognized University/Board

Age Limit:

  • General – 18 to 25 Years
  • SC- 18 to 30 Years
  • OBC – 18 to 28 Years

Selection Procedure for LDC, MTS, Fireman and Tradesmen Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Physical Endurance / Skill Test and Written Test.

How to Apply for Ministry of Defence 223 ABOD, 17 & 23 FAD Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to Commandant,  23  Field  Ammunition  Depot,  PIN-909723,  C/o  56 APO  by  Ordinary/Registered/Speed  post  within  21  days  from  the  date  of  publication (excluding  the  date  of  publication) of  this  advertisement  in  Employment  Newspaper.

Ministry of Defence 223 ABOD, 17 & 23 FDA Notification and Application Form

Job Summary
NotificationMinistry of Defence 223 ABOD, 17 & 23 FDA Recruitment 2019: 108 Vacancies for LDC, MTS, Fireman and Tradesmen Posts
Last Date of SubmissionJan 20, 2020
Official URLhttps://www.indianarmy.nic.in/home
Citynew delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia

