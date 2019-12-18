Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020: Apply Online @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020: Indian Army has started the recruitment rally at various parts of India. Candidates seeking to apply for Army Recruitment Rally can visit at the rally on scheduled date and time.

Army Recruitment Rally 2020 will be done various post such as Soldier General Duty (All Arms), Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant / Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical (All Arms), Soldier Tradesman etc.

Army Recruitment Rally 2020 will be held at Bihar Military Police-3 Ground (Bmp-3) Bodhgaya (Dist-Gaya) from 04 February 2020 to 18 February 2020.Eligible and Interested candidates of Arwal, Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, Jehanabad, Kaimur, Lakhisarai, Nalanda, Nawada, Rohtas and Sheikhpura districts, can apply for Indian Army Recruitment Rally through online mode. Indian Army Recruitment Rally Online Applications is starting from 06 December 2019 on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date for Join Indian Army Registration is 19 January 2020.

Army Recruitment Rally for the state of Tripura will be held from 15 February 2020 to 20 February 2020 at Dasaratha Deb State Sports Complex, Agartala (Tripura).

Indian Army Rally Admit Card will be sent to candidates’ registered e-mail from 21 January 2020 to 31 January 2020 for Bodh Gaya and from 01 February 2020 to

08 February 2020 for Agrtala. Candidates should reach the venue on given date and time as mentioned in their Admit Card.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020 Vacancies:

Soldier General Duty (All Arms)

Soldier Technical

Soldier Nursing Assistant / Nursing Assistant Veterinary

Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical (All Arms)

Soldier Tradesman

Indian Army Recruitment Eligibility Criteria:

Soldier General Duty (All Arms) - SSLC/Matric with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject OR If candidate passed from grading system should secure D grade (33-40) in each subject & minimum 45% OR C-2 grade or 4.75 points in aggregate. No aggregate percentage required for 10+2 and above, however, minimum 33% in each subject required in SSLC/Matric

Soldier Technical - 10+2/Intermediate Exam Pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject

Soldier Nursing Assistant / Nursing Assistant Veterinary - 10+2 / Intermediate exam pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with Min 50% marks in aggregate and min 40% in each subject. OR In case the candidate has a BSc Degree with (Botany/Zoology/Bio-Science) and English the stipulation of percentage in class 12th is waived off. However, the candidate should have studied all the four specified subjects in class 12 also.

Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical (All Arms) - 10+2 / Intermediate Exam passed in any stream (Arts, Commerce, Science) with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject. Should have studied and passed English and Maths / Accounts / Book Keeping in Class X or Class XII with 50% marks in each subjects

Soldier Tradesman (All Arms 10th Pass) - Class 10th Simple Pass. No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored min 33% in each subject.

Soldier Tradesman (All Arms 08th Pass) - Class 8th Simple Pass (for House Keeper & Mess Keeper). SLC should be countersigned by District Education Office. (ii) No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored min 33% in each subject.’

Age Limit:

Soldier General Duty (All Arms) - 17 ½ - 21 years

Other - 17 ½ - 23 years

Selection Procedure for Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020



Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test through Common Entrance Examination (CEE).

How to apply for Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Indian Army Recruitment Rally through online mode on or before last date.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally Bihar 2020 Notification PDF

Indian Army Recruitment Rally Tripura 2020 Notification PDF

Indian Army Recruitment Rally Online Application Link