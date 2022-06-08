Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Tripura TRB 2022 Written Exam Postponed: Check Revised Exam Dates for 200 Special Educator posts

Tripura TRB 2022 Written Exam for the Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE-2022) has been postponed. Earlier, it was Tripura TRB STSE-2022 was scheduled to conduct the Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) 2022 on 12th June 2022.

Updated: Jun 8, 2022 16:04 IST
Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Latest News: The Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura has recently announced that the Tripura TRB 2022 Written Exam for the Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE-2022) has been postponed due to bye-elections. Tripura TRB Written Exam was scheduled to conduct the Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) 2022 on 12th June 2022 for eligible Indian nationals to fill up 200 vacancies of Special Educator under the Secondary Education Directorate, Education (School) Department, Government of Tripura.

Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022 Latest Update

The Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022 is yet to be released. It was scheduled to be released for download from 18th May 2022 to 23rd May 2022. More updates will be shared as per notifications from the Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura.

Meanwhile, in this article, we have shared Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 New Exam Dates and Exam Pattern for 200 vacancies of Special Educator.

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

11th April 2022

Online Application Start Date

27th April 2022 (4 PM)

Online Application End Date

5th May 2022 (4 PM)

Last Date of Payment of Fees

10th May 2022 (4 PM)

Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022 Release Date

Revised Dates To  Be Announced

Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022 Download Last Date

Revised Dates To  Be Announced

Tripura TRB 2022 STSE Exam Date

July 2022 (Tentative)

Also Read: Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Question paper for STSE-2022 will have 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of one mark each. Candidates have to shade/darken the right choice of answer from among the four options for each question given in the Question Booklet. Question paper will be in English and Bengali only (other than language Paper). OMR Answer Sheet for marking answers and instructions etc. will be in English only.

NOTE: There will be no negative marking.

Number of Questions

Marks Allotted

Duration

150

150

2 Hours 30 Minutes

Also Read: Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Revised Exam Dates

The Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura has recently announced that the Tripura TRB 2022 Written Exam for the Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE-2022) has been postponed due to bye-elections.

As per the official notification from TRB, Tripura, now the exam is expected to be held in July 2022. The venue, date, and time of STSE 2022 will be shared later by the Board.

Tripura TRB 2022 Written Exam Postponed Official Notice

Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022 Download Link (Inactive)

 

