Tripura TRB 2022 Written Exam Postponed: Check Revised Exam Dates for 200 Special Educator posts

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Latest News: The Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura has recently announced that the Tripura TRB 2022 Written Exam for the Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE-2022) has been postponed due to bye-elections. Tripura TRB Written Exam was scheduled to conduct the Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) 2022 on 12th June 2022 for eligible Indian nationals to fill up 200 vacancies of Special Educator under the Secondary Education Directorate, Education (School) Department, Government of Tripura.

Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022 Latest Update

The Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022 is yet to be released. It was scheduled to be released for download from 18th May 2022 to 23rd May 2022. More updates will be shared as per notifications from the Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura.

Meanwhile, in this article, we have shared Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 New Exam Dates and Exam Pattern for 200 vacancies of Special Educator.

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 11th April 2022 Online Application Start Date 27th April 2022 (4 PM) Online Application End Date 5th May 2022 (4 PM) Last Date of Payment of Fees 10th May 2022 (4 PM) Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022 Release Date Revised Dates To Be Announced Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022 Download Last Date Revised Dates To Be Announced Tripura TRB 2022 STSE Exam Date July 2022 (Tentative)

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Question paper for STSE-2022 will have 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of one mark each. Candidates have to shade/darken the right choice of answer from among the four options for each question given in the Question Booklet. Question paper will be in English and Bengali only (other than language Paper). OMR Answer Sheet for marking answers and instructions etc. will be in English only.

NOTE: There will be no negative marking.

Number of Questions Marks Allotted Duration 150 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Revised Exam Dates

The Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura has recently announced that the Tripura TRB 2022 Written Exam for the Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE-2022) has been postponed due to bye-elections.

As per the official notification from TRB, Tripura, now the exam is expected to be held in July 2022. The venue, date, and time of STSE 2022 will be shared later by the Board.

