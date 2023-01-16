TSLPRB Constable Revised Exam Date 2023 Out @tslprb.in: Download Schedule Here

Telangana SLPRB has released the revised exam schedule for various posts on its official website-tslprb.in. Download PDF.

TSLPRB Constable Revised Exam Schedule 2023 : The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the revised exam schedule for the written exam for various posts including Transport Constables Prohibition & Excise Constables/SI (IT&CO)/SCT ASI (FPB)SCT SI (PTO) posts on its official website. TSLPRB will be conducting the written exam for the above posts from 12 March 2023 onwards.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the above posts under TSLPRB Recruitment drive can check the TSLPRB Constable Revised Exam Date 2022 on the official website of TSLPRB-tslprb.in.

Alternatively you can download the TSLPRB Constable Revised Exam Date 2022 directly through the link given below.



Direct Link To Download: TSLPRB Constable Revised Exam Date 2023





According to the short notice released, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the revised exam date for the posts of Transport Constables Prohibition & Excise Constables/SI (IT&CO)/SCT ASI (FPB)SCT SI (PTO) to facilitate Candidates who are desirous of taking both the SLPRB and TSPSC Exams to be scheduled.

TSLPRB has uploaded the details of the exam including the name of posts/old exam date/revised exam date with additional information on its official website.

Candidates applied for the above posts can check the details exam schedule for the subjects including Technical Paper/Arithmetic and Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability/English Language/General Studies/Telugu / Urdu and other with the venue and Date/Time for the same.

You can download the TSLPRB Constable Revised Exam Date 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download TSLPRB Constable Revised Exam Schedule 2023