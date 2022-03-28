TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Check Salary, Job Profile, Promotion for 16,587 Vacancies

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022: Check Salary, Job Profile for 16,587 Vacancies of Constable and Sub Inspector.

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued an order to fill up 16,587 Vacancies in various categories of which 16,185 vacancies under the Director-General of Police, Hyderabad and 402 vacancies under Director-General, Telangana Special Protection Force, Secunderabad by the way of Direct Recruitment. The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board shall take the necessary steps for direct recruitment to the vacant posts permitted to be filled up in this order by obtaining the requisite details such as local cadre-wise vacancy position, roster points, qualifications, etc, from the concerned Secretary and Heads of Departments. In this article, we have shared Salary, Job Profile, Promotion for 16,587 Vacancies of TSLPRB Police Constable and Sub Inspector.

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Important Dates

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Vacancies

S.No. Name of the Post Number of Posts Director General of Police 1 Police Constable (Civil) 4,965 2 Police Constable (A.R) 4,423 3 Police Constable (TSSP) 5,704 4 Police Constable (IT&C) 262 5 Police Constable (Driver) PTO 100 6 Police Constable(Mechanic) PTO 21 7 Police Constable (SARCPL) 100 8 Sub Inspector (Civil) 415 9 Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) 69 10 Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) 23 11 Sub Inspector (IT&C) 23 12 Sub Inspector (PTO) 03 13 Reserve Sub Inspector of Police(SARCPL) 05 14 Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (FPB) 08 15 Scientific Officer (FSL) 14 16 Scientific Assistant (FSL) 32 17 Lab Technician (FSL) 17 18 Lab Attendant (FSL) 01 Sub Total: 16,185 Director-General of Special Protection Force 1 Police Constable (SPF) 390 2 Sub Inspector of Police (SPF) 12 Sub Total: 402 Grand Total 16,587

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Salary

Basic Pay of TBLPRB Police Constable will be Rs 16,400 to Rs 49,870 and TBLPRB Police Sub Inspector (SI) will be Rs 28,940 to Rs 78,910. In addition to basic pay, they also will be provided allowances,

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Allowances

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Leave Encashment

Facility House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Medical Allowance

Admissibility, Quantum, and Commutation

Travel Allowance (TA)

Detachment Allowance

High Altitude Allowance

City Compensatory Allowance

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Job Profile

TSLPRB Police Constable: Role & Duties

(i) Perform duties in patrols, beats, and pickets,

(ii) Surveillance over history sheeted and other potential criminals as per orders,

(iii) Collection of information and intelligence relating to crimes and criminals, subversive, terrorist, and anti-social elements in their respective areas,

(iv) Developing friendly relations with local maithri committees/ voluntary organizations and knowledge of households in the beat area,

(v) Convey information relating to persons and events that cause or likely to cause law and order situation or widespread disturbances,

(vi) Keep track of local disputes, caste/communal overtones and inform SHO,

(vii) Assist investigating officers in the matter of searches, arrests, recoveries, identification, securing & verification of witnesses,

(viii) Execute warrants, serve summons promptly, escort prisoners, arrested persons, escort injured or dead to the hospital, guard of prisoners in custody and all station property, guard & preserve the scene of occurrence until necessity ceases,

(ix) Assist in dealing with Earthquakes, Floods, Accidents, Fires, Epidemics, etc and put in responsible efforts to save lives and property,

(x) Perform allotted duties in Festivals, Fairs, Bundhs, Riots, Agitations, Elections, Large Assemblies, Bandobust, Security Duties, and any other duties allotted by SHO or other superior officers,

(xi) Behave courteously with all sections of public and treat poor people, women children, aged and all weaker sections of society with helpful, empathetic attitude,

(xii) Be punctual and regular during the duty hours, physical training, weekly parades, etc,

(xiii) Work as data entry operators in computers and in the areas of reprography, photography and cartography wherever they have necessary skill, make entries in the prescribed register, maintain records relating to respective beat area

TSLPRB Police Sub Inspector (SI): Role & Duties

(i) Maintenance of law and order, prevention and detection of crime, investigation and prosecution of offences in his jurisdiction, showcase personal leadership and supervision of duties and work of all the staff and men allotted to his charge including their welfare, discipline and morale,

(ii) Organizing and actively participating in crime prevention and detection, maintenance of law and order and anti-terror operations, dispersal of unlawful assemblies and prevention of breach of peace and public order,

(iii) Organizing beats and patrols and its personal supervision, designing and implementation of policing schemes suited to such beat areas and securing co-operation of public and maithri committees,

(iv) Visiting villages, localities of his station unit, maintaining good public relations in his station limits, maintaining effective surveillance over bad characters, anti-social elements, rowdies in areas under his charge,

(v) Maintain high professional standard, be well-informed in his area of duties, collecting relevant information on important matters relating to police duties and his functions and communicating the same to this immediate superior police officers,

(vi) Obtain prompt information about activities in the field of communal, caste, political, or other segments of society including subversive elements and identify trouble spots and trouble mongers, and undertake effective preventive measures such as launching security proceedings under Cr. P. C.

(vii) Responsible for investigation of all cases reported in his jurisdiction except for those where the investigation is entrusted to Inspector/DSP or other senior officers or CID,

(viii) Promptly arrive at the scene of crime and thoroughly examine the same for clues and for other matters of investigation, make arrangements for the preservation of the scene, make use of scientific methods available for investigation,

(ix) Conduct investigation by identifying, preserving, collecting and forwarding of material, to scientific experts, collection of documentary and oral evidence, hold inquest where necessary and forward the bodies for the post-mortem exam, examine witnesses and record their statements accurately,

(x) Conduct searches, seize material if any as per provisions of Cr. P. C, arrest persons where necessary, send them to remand in time, forward the weapons and articles seized to the court, obtain investigation report from subordinate officers deputed in investigation,

(xi) Write the case diaries regularly, forward them to superior officers, finalize the cases without delay, file charge sheets when evidence is sufficient, promptly serve summons, execute warrants, obtain copes of Judgements in cases of acquittal,

(xii) Inspect the drill and kit of subordinates, hold television, video, other visual aids, radio programmes, special broadcast for the policemen of the station so they are psychologically oriented to discharge their duties.

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Promotion/Career Growth/Police Ranks

Candidates can find below the Police Ranks: