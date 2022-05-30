Over 12 lakh applied for Telangana Police Constable & SI 17516 vacancies, Check Prelims 2022 Exam Dates

Over 12 lakh applications received for TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Exam. Check Prelims Dates, Shift Timings, Exam Pattern for 17516 vacancies of Sub Inspector and Constable in Telangana Police.

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Exam Dates & Latest Updates: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released an official notification announcing the tentative exam dates for Preliminary Written Test for the candidates of SCT SI and SCT PC and/or equivalent posts. TSLPRB had invited applications through online mode only to fill up 17,516 Vacancies in various categories of which there are 15,644 Vacancies of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, 554 Vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, 383 Vacancies of SCT PC IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver, 33 Vacancies of SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB, 63 Vacancies of Transport Constable, 614 Vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constable, and 225 Vacancies of Driver Operator in Fire Services Department.

As per the press note issued by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), a total of 12,91,006 applications (for different types of posts) have been filed by 7,33,559 candidates. This is reported to be nearly 80 per cent more than the number received during the recruitment process of 2018 which was 7,19,840. Of these, approximately 2,76,311 applications which comprise 21 per cent of the total applications have been received from women candidates.

A total of 2,47,630 applications have been received for the Posts of SCT SI Civil and / or equivalent and 9,54,064 applications have been received for the Posts of SCT PC Civil and / or equivalent level (including Transport Constable and P&E Constable). Candidates in these streams will have a 3-tier selection process starting with Preliminary Written Test (PWT).

A total of 14,500 applications for the Post of SCT SI (IT & CO) and 3,533 applications for the Post of SCT SI PTO and 6,010 applications for the Post of SCT ASI FPB have been received. Similarly, 22,033 applications for the Post of SCT PC (IT & CO). A total of 27,032 and 11,028 (total 38,060) applications for the Posts of SCT PC Driver and Driver Operator (Fire Services) respectively and 5,228 applications for the Post of SCT PC Mechanic have been received. Candidates in these streams will have a 2-tier selection process starting with Physical Measurement / Physical Efficiency Test (PMT / PET).

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022 Age Relaxation

Government gave an age relaxation of 3 + 2 years over and above the maximum age limit prescribed in the Recruitment Rules for this process of Telangana Police recruitment because of which nearly 1.4 Lakh Candidates are estimated to have been benefitted.

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Written Exam Pattern

Preliminary Written Test

All the registered candidates shall be required to appear for the Preliminary Written Test in 1 (one) paper of 3 (three) hours duration for 200 marks. Questions in the Paper will be objective in nature and will be set in English, Telugu and Urdu languages.

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration Arithmetic Ability & Reasoning 100 100 3 Hours General Studies 100 100 Total 200 200

Minimum Qualifying Marks in Preliminary Written Test

Category Pass Marks OC 40 per cent BC 35 per cent SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen 30 per cent and above

Final Written Test

Candidates who qualify in the above Physical Efficiency Test will be required to appear in a Final Written Examination 1(one) paper of 3 (three) hours duration. Questions in Written Examination will be objective in nature and will be set in English, Telugu and Urdu languages.

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration English, Arithmetic Ability & Reasoning 100 100 3 Hours General Studies 100 100 Total 200 200

Minimum Qualifying Marks in Final Written Test

Category Pass Marks OC 40 per cent BC 35 per cent SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen 30 per cent and above

TSLPRB Telangana Police Constable & SI 2022 Prelims Exam Dates

As per the official press note by the TSLPRB, Preliminary Written Test for nearly 2.5 Lakh Candidates of SCT SI and / or equivalent Posts is likely to be conducted on 7th August 2022 (Sunday) Forenoon and the Preliminary Written Test for nearly 6.6 Lakh Candidates of SCT PC and / or equivalent Posts is likely to be conducted on 21st August 2022 (Sunday) Forenoon. The exact dates will be confirmed shortly.

Posts Preliminary Written Test Exam Dates SCT SI and / or equivalent Posts 7th August 2022 SCT PC and / or equivalent Posts 21st August 2022

