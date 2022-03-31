TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for 16,587 Vacancies

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

Created On: Mar 31, 2022 12:20 IST
TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Syllabus: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued an order to fill up 16,587 Vacancies in various categories of which 16,185 vacancies under the Director-General of Police, Hyderabad and 402 vacancies under Director-General, Telangana Special Protection Force, Secunderabad by the way of Direct Recruitment. Eligible candidates will undergo a Preliminary Written Test, Physical Measurements Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Final Written Test. In this article, we have shared TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for 16587 Vacancies.

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Important Dates

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Events

Important Dates

Application Start Date

To Be Announced

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Exam Pattern

Preliminary Written Test

All the registered Candidates shall be required to appear for the Preliminary Written Test in 1 (one) paper of 3 (three) hours duration for 200 marks. Questions in the Paper will be objective in nature and will be set in English, Telugu and Urdu languages.

Subjects

No. of Questions

 Marks

 Duration

Arithmetic Ability & Reasoning

100

 100

3 Hours

General Studies

100

 100

Total

200

 200

Minimum Qualifying Marks in Preliminary Written Test

Category

Pass Marks

OC

40 per cent

BC

35 per cent

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen

30 per cent and above

Final Written Test

Candidates who qualify in the above Physical Efficiency Test will be required to appear in a Final Written Examination 1(one) paper of 3 (three) hours duration. Questions in Written Examination will be objective in nature and will be set in English, Telugu and Urdu languages.

Subjects

No. of Questions

 Marks

 Duration

English, Arithmetic Ability & Reasoning

100

 100

 

 

  3 Hours

General Studies

100

 100

Total

200

 200

Minimum Qualifying Marks in Final Written Test

Category

Pass Marks

OC

40 per cent

BC

35 per cent

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen

30 per cent and above

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Syllabus

Preliminary Written Test Syllabus

1. English 2. Arithmetic 3. General Science 4. History of India, Indian culture, Indian National Movement. 5. Indian Geography, Polity and Economy 6. Current events of national and international importance 7. Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability 8. Contents pertaining to the State of Telangana.

 English

Arithmetic

Reasoning Ability

 General Studies

Comprehension passage

Number System

Analogies

 General Science

Error Spotting

Mensuration

Spatial Orientation

Indian Geography

Fill in the blanks

Simple and Compound Interest

Similarities and Differences

 History of India, Indian culture, Indian National Movement

Synonyms & Antonyms

Average

Mirror Images

Current events of national and international importance

Idioms and Phrases

Ratio and Proportion

Spatial Orientation

Contents pertaining to the State of Telangana

Sentence Improvement

Percentages

Problem solving

Indian Polity & Economy

 One word substitutions

Work and Wages

Visual Memory

Idea of Telangana (1948-1970)

Spellings

Profit and loss

Decision Making

Telangana State Formation (1948-1970)

 

Time and Distance

Statement Conclusion

Mobilization Phase (1971-1990)

Final Written Test Syllabus

1. English 2. Arithmetic 3. General Science 4. History of India, Indian culture, Indian National Movement. 5. Indian Geography, Polity and Economy 6. Current events of national and international importance 7. Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability 8. Personality test (the questions will be from Ethics, Sensitivity to Gender and weaker sections, social awareness, Emotional Intelligence) 9. Contents pertaining to the State of Telangana

English

Arithmetic

Reasoning Ability

 General Studies

Comprehension passage

Ratios and Proportions

Coding-Decoding

 General Science

Error Spotting

Number Systems

Non-Verbal Series

Indian Geography

Fill in the blanks

Whole Numbers

Number Series

 History of India, Indian culture, Indian National Movement

Synonyms & Antonyms

Decimals & Fractions Numbers

Alphabet Series

Current events of national and international importance

Idioms and Phrases

Averages

Number Ranking

Contents pertaining to the State of Telangana

Sentence Improvement

Discount

Spatial visualization

Indian Polity & Economy

 One word substitutions

Profit and Loss

Spatial orientation

Idea of Telangana (1948-1970)

Spellings

Interest

Problem-solving

Telangana State Formation (1948-1970)

 

Menstruation

Judgment/ Decision making

Mobilization Phase (1971-1990)

