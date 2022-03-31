TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for 16,587 Vacancies of Constable and Sub Inspector.

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Syllabus: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued an order to fill up 16,587 Vacancies in various categories of which 16,185 vacancies under the Director-General of Police, Hyderabad and 402 vacancies under Director-General, Telangana Special Protection Force, Secunderabad by the way of Direct Recruitment. Eligible candidates will undergo a Preliminary Written Test, Physical Measurements Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Final Written Test. In this article, we have shared TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for 16587 Vacancies.

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Important Dates

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date To Be Announced

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Exam Pattern

Preliminary Written Test

All the registered Candidates shall be required to appear for the Preliminary Written Test in 1 (one) paper of 3 (three) hours duration for 200 marks. Questions in the Paper will be objective in nature and will be set in English, Telugu and Urdu languages.

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration Arithmetic Ability & Reasoning 100 100 3 Hours General Studies 100 100 Total 200 200

Minimum Qualifying Marks in Preliminary Written Test

Category Pass Marks OC 40 per cent BC 35 per cent SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen 30 per cent and above

Final Written Test

Candidates who qualify in the above Physical Efficiency Test will be required to appear in a Final Written Examination 1(one) paper of 3 (three) hours duration. Questions in Written Examination will be objective in nature and will be set in English, Telugu and Urdu languages.

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration English, Arithmetic Ability & Reasoning 100 100 3 Hours General Studies 100 100 Total 200 200

Minimum Qualifying Marks in Final Written Test

Category Pass Marks OC 40 per cent BC 35 per cent SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen 30 per cent and above

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Syllabus

Preliminary Written Test Syllabus

1. English 2. Arithmetic 3. General Science 4. History of India, Indian culture, Indian National Movement. 5. Indian Geography, Polity and Economy 6. Current events of national and international importance 7. Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability 8. Contents pertaining to the State of Telangana.

English Arithmetic Reasoning Ability General Studies Comprehension passage Number System Analogies General Science Error Spotting Mensuration Spatial Orientation Indian Geography Fill in the blanks Simple and Compound Interest Similarities and Differences History of India, Indian culture, Indian National Movement Synonyms & Antonyms Average Mirror Images Current events of national and international importance Idioms and Phrases Ratio and Proportion Spatial Orientation Contents pertaining to the State of Telangana Sentence Improvement Percentages Problem solving Indian Polity & Economy One word substitutions Work and Wages Visual Memory Idea of Telangana (1948-1970) Spellings Profit and loss Decision Making Telangana State Formation (1948-1970) Time and Distance Statement Conclusion Mobilization Phase (1971-1990)

Final Written Test Syllabus

1. English 2. Arithmetic 3. General Science 4. History of India, Indian culture, Indian National Movement. 5. Indian Geography, Polity and Economy 6. Current events of national and international importance 7. Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability 8. Personality test (the questions will be from Ethics, Sensitivity to Gender and weaker sections, social awareness, Emotional Intelligence) 9. Contents pertaining to the State of Telangana

English Arithmetic Reasoning Ability General Studies Comprehension passage Ratios and Proportions Coding-Decoding General Science Error Spotting Number Systems Non-Verbal Series Indian Geography Fill in the blanks Whole Numbers Number Series History of India, Indian culture, Indian National Movement Synonyms & Antonyms Decimals & Fractions Numbers Alphabet Series Current events of national and international importance Idioms and Phrases Averages Number Ranking Contents pertaining to the State of Telangana Sentence Improvement Discount Spatial visualization Indian Polity & Economy One word substitutions Profit and Loss Spatial orientation Idea of Telangana (1948-1970) Spellings Interest Problem-solving Telangana State Formation (1948-1970) Menstruation Judgment/ Decision making Mobilization Phase (1971-1990)

