TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Prelims Exam Preparation: Arithmetic/Reasoning/English/GA

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Preparation Strategies: TSLPRB will be conducting the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for SCT SI and/or equivalent Posts on 7th August 2022 and the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for SCT PC and/or equivalent Posts on 21st August 2022 to fill up 17,516 Vacancies in various categories of which there are 15,644 Vacancies of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, 554 Vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, 383 Vacancies of SCT PC IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver, 33 Vacancies of SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB, 63 Vacancies of Transport Constable, 614 Vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constable, and 225 Vacancies of Driver Operator in Fire Services Department.

As per the press note issued by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), there has been an overwhelming response from the aspirants. As per the press note issued by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), a total of 12,91,006 applications (for different types of posts) have been filed by 7,33,559 candidates.

In this article, we have shared TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Prelims Exam Preparation Strategies for Arithmetic/Reasoning/English/GA.

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Calendar

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 2nd May 2022 (8 AM) Application End Date 26th May 2022 (10 PM) SCT SI and/or equivalent Posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Date 7th August 2022 SCT PC and / or equivalent PostsPreliminary Written Test (PWT) Date 21st August 2022 Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Date To Be Announced Final Written Examination (FWE) Date To Be Announced

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI Exam Pattern 2022

Preliminary Written Test for SI & Police Constable posts

All the registered candidates shall be required to appear for the Preliminary Written Test in 1 (one) paper of 3 (three) hours duration for 200 marks. Questions in the Paper will be objective in nature and will be set in English, Telugu and Urdu languages.

For the posts of SI Civil and/or Equivalent

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration Arithmetic & Reasoning/Mental Ability 100 100 3 Hours General Studies 100 100 Total 200 200

For the posts of PC Civil and/or Equivalent, Transport Constable, and Prohibition & Excise Constable

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration English 200 200 3 Hours Arithmetic General Science History of India, Indian Culture, Indian National Movement Principles of Geography, Indian Geography, Polity and Economy Current Events of National & International Importance Test of Reasoning/ Mental Ability Contents pertaining to State of Telangana

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI Preparation Strategies 2022

How to Prepare Arithmetic?

Candidates applying for the posts of TSLPRB Police Constable & SI will appear for the TSLPRB Prelims 2022 Exam where they will be asked questions from Arithmetic section. The Arithmetic section of the TSLPRB Prelims is based on mathematical calculations to test the problem-solving skills and numerical ability of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop basic mathematical knowledge along with fast calculation skills. With regular practice, one can score high marks in the Arithmetic section in the TSLPRB Prelims 2022.

One should solve at least 10 to 20 Arithmetic questions daily from different topics from the syllabus for the TSLPRB Prelims. Some of the important topics are Number System, Percentage & Average, Ration & Proportion, Profit & Loss, Problems on Ages, Mensuration, Simplification (Fractions, Decimals, Square Roots), Time & Work, Time, Speed and Distance, Simple Interest and Compound Interest, Clocks & Calendars, etc.

Practice will brush up your basics, increase your speed, enhance accuracy, and evaluate your performance overall. Practice squares upto 30, cubes upto 25, square root, cube root, tables upto 25, basic percentages and their decimal & fractional equivalents, and BODMAS. One should take a mock test before starting the preparation to assess the current performance and the areas to work on.

How to Prepare Reasoning/Mental Ability?

Candidates applying for the posts of TSLPRB Police Constable & SI will appear for the TSLPRB Prelims 2022 Exam where they will be asked questions from Reasoning/Mental Ability section. The Reasoning/Mental Ability section is based on logical reasoning to test the problem-solving skills, accuracy, and speed of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop their basic puzzle-solving skills and understand tricks to enhance accuracy.

Candidates should focus on practicing 10-20 questions from verbal & non-verbal type and questions on analogies, similarities and differences, spatial visualization, spatial orientation, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory etc. Practice as many Reasoning Ability quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers as possible to keep assessing your performance. One should solve previous years’ question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the TSLPRB Prelims.

How to Prepare General Studies?

Candidates applying for the posts of TSLPRB Police Constable & SI will appear for the TSLPRB Prelims 2022 Exam where they will be asked questions from General Studies section. The General Studies section will include questions from General Science, Currents Affairs, GK (Static), History, Geography of India, Indian Polity, Economy, and contents pertaining to the State of Telangana.

Study General Science - contemporary developments in science and technology and their implications including matters of everyday observation and experience, contemporary issues relating to protection of environment as may be expected of a well educated person who has not made a special study of any scientific discipline; Current events of national and international importance which included monthly current affairs (past 4-6 months), GK updates, important days, government schemes, awards & honours, international reports, India’s rank in surveys, India’s gross domestic products (GDP), countries & currencies, summits & conferences, states & capitals, cabinet ministers, governors, joint military exercises, obituaries, sports events, brand ambassadors, international organization, etc; History of India (including Indian National Movement) – emphasis will be on broad and general understanding of the subject in its social, economic, cultural and political aspects; Principles of Geography and Geography of India - physical, social and economic aspects of geography pertaining to India and the World. Study Important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners (Indian), etc. Study important aspects of climate change, global warming, geographical aspects of India, etc.; Indian Polity and Economy – including the Country’s political system, rural development, planning and economic reforms in India; Telangana Movement and State Formation - The idea of Telangana (1948-1970), Mobilization phase (1971-1990), towards formation of Telangana State (1991-2014)

How to Prepare English?

Candidates applying for the posts of TSLPRB Police Constable & SI will appear for the TSLPRB Prelims 2022 Exam where they will be asked questions from English. The English section will include topics comprehension passage, error spotting, fill in the blanks, synonyms & antonyms, idioms & phrases, sentence improvement, one word substitution, spelling, etc.

Reading Comprehension: There is no one size fits all strategy for attempting RC questions. Regular practice is crucial to developing your speed, understanding tones of RCs. A strong understanding of grammar and vocabulary is required. The RCs are usually based on economy, banking, financial current affairs, vocabulary & grammar, and theme-based questions. Regularly read newspapers articles to develop reading skills.

Error Detection: A strong understanding of grammar and vocabulary is a MUST for spotting grammatically incorrect sentences. Brush up basic rules of grammar, tenses, verbs, adverbs, nouns, pronouns, adjectives, prepositions, conjunction, articles, singular & plural rules, vocabulary to spot errors in the sentence. Regular reading practice will also aid in solving Error Detection questions.

Synonyms & Antonyms: Candidates must be well versed that synonyms are words or phrases that carry the identical meaning as the word in question while antonyms are words or phrases that are the opposites of the word in question. Scoring high in Synonyms & Antonyms questions requires a good hold of vocabulary. Learn at least 10 -20 new words every day.

Fill in the Blanks: A good command over English Grammar, Vocabulary, Nouns, pronouns, tenses, prepositions, conjunctions, adjectives, subject-verb, and agreement rule, etc, Idioms & Phrases, and Clauses are the key to solving Cloze Test (Fill in the Blanks) questions in English Language. The questions usually have a clue hence it is advised to re-read the sentences twice or thrice carefully.

Idioms & Phrases: One should have the knowledge and aim at expanding their knowledge bank of the most common Idioms & Phrases in English. Practice at least 10 Idioms & Phrases every day throughout the preparation time.

