Telangana Police Constable Prelims 2022: Check Exam Dates, Shift Timings, and Last Minute Tips

Telangana Police Constable Prelims 2022 Admit Card available for download till 26th August 2022 for Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for posts of PC (Civil) and/or equivalent, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables.

Telangana Police Constable Prelims 2022: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will be conducting the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for 6,61,196 candidates for the posts of PC (Civil) and/or equivalent, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables on 28th August 2022. Candidates appearing for the test can download their TSLPRB Admit Card 2022 till 26th August 2022. Earlier, the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) successfully conducted the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for the posts of Sub-Inspectors (SIs) on 7th August 2022.

TSLPRB is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up 17,291 Vacancies in various categories of which there are 15,644 Vacancies of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, 554 Vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, 383 Vacancies of SCT PC IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver, 33 Vacancies of SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB, 63 Vacancies of Transport Constable, 614 Vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constable, and 225 Vacancies of Driver Operator in Fire Services Department.

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Calendar

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 2nd May 2022 (8 AM) Application End Date 26th May 2022 (10 PM) SCT SI and/or equivalent Posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Date 7th August 2022 SCT SI and/or equivalent Posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Admit Card 30th July 2022 to 5th August 2022 SCT PC and / or equivalent Posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Date 28th August 2022 SCT PC and / or equivalent Posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Admit Card 18th August to 26th August 2022 Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Date To Be Announced Final Written Examination (FWE) Date To Be Announced

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI Exam Pattern 2022

Preliminary Written Test for SI & Police Constable posts

All the registered candidates shall be required to appear for the Preliminary Written Test in 1 (one) paper of 3 (three) hours duration for 200 marks. Questions in the Paper will be objective in nature and will be set in English, Telugu and Urdu languages.

For the posts of PC Civil and/or Equivalent, Transport Constable, and Prohibition & Excise Constable

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration English 200 200 3 Hours Arithmetic General Science History of India, Indian Culture, Indian National Movement Principles of Geography, Indian Geography, Polity and Economy Current Events of National & International Importance Test of Reasoning/ Mental Ability Contents pertaining to State of Telangana Also Read: TSLPRB Telangana Police Constable & SI 2022 Check Salary, Job Profile, Promotion Also Read: TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

1. Revise the syllabus, Check exam pattern, Exam schedule and shift timings

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, previous years’ cut-off marks, exam pattern, exam schedule, shift timings, etc to ace their preparation and be calm. Check the exam pattern for preliminary test for the posts of PC Civil and/or Equivalent, Transport Constable, and Prohibition & Excise Constable.

Candidates will be asked questions from 1. English 2. Arithmetic 3. General Science 4. History of India, Indian culture, Indian National Movement. 5. Indian Geography, Polity and Economy 6. Current events of national and international importance 7. Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability 8. Contents pertaining to the State of Telangana.

Exam schedule and shift timings

Posts Preliminary Written Test Exam Dates Time Venues SCT PC and / or equivalent Posts 28th August 2022 (Sunday) 10 am to 1 pm In and around Hyderabad and other Towns across Telangana

2. Practice previous years’ question papers

Do not take up new topics. Candidates should solve as many previous years’ questions papers as possible. Focus on revising all important concepts, theories, formulas, important static GK and current affairs, etc. Utilise the day before the exam for strengthening your strong areas, speed, accuracy. Set up a timer of 3 Hours and solve papers to gauge your solving skills.

3. There will be negative marking, Achieve Qualifying Marks

There is negative marking for incorrect answers in the preliminary test. For each question, the Candidate shall be awarded full marks, assigned to that question, if he / she darkened only one bubble that corresponds to the correct answer. In case the Candidate has not darkened any bubble, the Candidate shall be awarded zero mark for that question. In all other cases, 20% of full marks shall be awarded as negative mark for that question. Questions in the Paper shall be objective in nature and shall be set in English, Telugu and Urdu languages.

Minimum Qualifying Marks in Preliminary Written Test

Category Pass Marks OC 40 per cent BC 35 per cent SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen 30 per cent and above

4. Check Section-wise important topics & preparation strategies

Candidates should focus on the revision of important topics. Try to stick to what you have learned throughout and avoid taking up new topics. Check the best preparation strategies and tips & tricks for Telangana Police Constable Preliminary Written Test for scoring high in English, Arithmetic, General Science, History of India, Indian Culture, Indian National Movement, Principles of Geography, Polity, and Economy, Current Events of National & International Importance, Test of Reasoning/ Mental Ability, and Contents pertaining to State of Telangana.

5. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Candidates have to affix (with gum / adhesive – do not use staples / pins) their passport photograph (whose digital copy was earlier uploaded along with their Application Form) at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail. Hall Ticket without the passport photograph affixed as described above will not be accepted on the day of Preliminary Written Test. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue.

Eat good mood-lifting food & keep calm. Sleeping for a minimum of 6-8 hours prior to the exam day is very important to keep yourself rejuvenated and it also helps in strengthening your memory power. On this exam day, start your day with a fresh mind, full of positive energy, and drink coffee on exam day to keep yourself awake and refreshed.

