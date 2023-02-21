TSPSC DAO Hall Ticket 2023 Released, Direct Link to Download Admit Card Here

Download here the TSPSC DAO Hall Ticket 2023 for Divisional Account Officer released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the hall ticket for the vacancies of Divisional Account Officer Grade 2 Exam to be held on 26 February 2023. The Hall Ticket or Admit card can be downloaded from the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission https://www.tspsc.gov.in/

Candidates can download the TSPSC DAO Hall Ticket 2023 from the steps given below

Steps to download the TSPSC DAO 2022-23 Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission at - https://www.tspsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link titled - “HALL TICKET FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF Divisional Account Officer.”

Step 3: A new window to download the hall ticket will be opened.

Step 4: Fill in the details like TSPSC ID, DOB and Captcha.

Step 5: Download the PDF of the Admit card or Hall Ticket and take a printout of it.

Candidates can also download the hall ticket from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Download the TSPSC DAO 2022-23 Hall Ticket

Once candidates download the TSPSC DAO Hall Ticket 2023 they are advised to check all details printed on the Admit Card/Hall Ticket. The admit card consists of all necessary information like registration number, exam date, venue, reporting time, examination timing, COVID-19 instructions, and other details. Therefore candidates are advised to carefully check and read all the instructions before appearing for the examination.

TSPSC Divisional Accounts Officer DAO Exam Date

The TSPSC DAO exam will be conducted in offline mode on 26 February 2023.

About the TSPSC Divisional Accounts Officer DAO exam

The Telangana State Public Service Commission is conducting recruitment exam for the post of Divisional Accounts Officers. This year there are a total of 53 vacancies. The Exam will be conducted in offline mode i.e. in OMR format.