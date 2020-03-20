TSPSC DV Schedule 2020 for Language Pandit Postponed @tspsc.gov.in, Check Details Here 

TSPSC DV Schedule 2020 Postponed: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed the Document Verification schedule for the posts of Language Pandit on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Certificate verification (4th spell) to the posts of Language Pandit, can check the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)- https://tspsc.gov.in/.

The Certificate verification (4th spell) to the post of Language Pandit posts was to be held on 21/03/2020 & 23/03/2020. Now Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has reviewed the situation due to incidence of CORONA VIRUS and decided that in view of safety and to avoid travel by candidates, the certificate verification at TSPSC are postponed.

It is to be noted that Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had released the notification for the posts of Language Pandit –Telugu vide Notification No.54/2017.

Download Process: TSPSC DV Schedule 2020 for Language Pandit

Visit to the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)-https://tspsc.gov.in/

Go to the What's new section available on the home page.

Click on the link- Postponement of certificate verification for the post LP-TELUGU-NOTFN NO.54/2017-Due to CORONA VIRUS (Covid - 19) Reg. available on the homepage.

You will get the PDF of the short notification

Save and keep a copy for future reference.

Candidates should check the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) for latest updates regarding the Language Pandit Posts.

