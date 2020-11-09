TSPSC Hall Ticket 2020 for Managers Engineering Posts Exam Released @tspsc.gov.in, Direc Link Available Here

TSPSC Hall Ticket 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Hall Ticket for the Managers Engineering Posts (Notification No. 03/2020) on its website. All such candidates who have applied for the Managers (Engineering) posts can download their call letter through the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission i.e-tspsc.gov.in.



It is noted that Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct the written examination for the posts of Managers (Engineering) on 12 November 2020. All such candidates who have applied for the posts of Managers (Engineering) in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Engineering Service Department can download their TSPSC Managers Engineering Hall Ticket 2020 from the official website.

In a bid to download the TSPSC Managers Engineering Hall Ticket 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including TSPSC ID and Date of Birth on the official website of TSPSC. You can download the TSPSC Managers Engineering Hall Ticket 2020 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for TSPSC Hall Ticket 2020 for Managers Engineering Posts Exam





How to Download: TSPSC Hall Ticket 2020 for Managers Engineering Posts Exam

Go to the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission .i.e.tspsc.gov.in.

Go to the What's New Section available on the home page.

Click on the link HALL TICKETS FOR THE POST OF MANAGER (ENGINEERING) IN HYDERABAD METROPOLITAN WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE BOARD ENGINEERING SERVICE given on the homepage.

Candidates will have to enter TSPSC ID, DOB and click on Go Button.

Candidates will have to enter TSPSC ID, DOB and click on Go Button. After that, TSPSC Managers Engineering Hall Ticket 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the TSPSC admit card and save for future reference.

It is noted that Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had invited applications for the posts of Managers (Engineering) in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Engineering Service Department against Notification No. 03/2020.