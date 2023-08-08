UCIL Executive Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 122 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

UCIL Manager Recruitment 2023: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has released the notification for the 122 Managerial posts in the Employment News. Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Vacancy, and more.

UCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited online applications for the 122 various posts in the Employment News (5-11 August) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 18, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in a written test/ group discussion/ personal interview, as applicable. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for a written test/ group discussion/ personal interview, as applicable.

To apply for these posts, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Diploma/B.Sc.(H) in Chemistry/Degree in Industrial Engineering/Bachelor of Mining Engineering/Qualified Chartered Accountant with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

UCIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: August 18, 2023



UCIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

General Manager(P&IRs)-01

Deputy General Manager(P&IRs)/ Chief Manager (P&IRs)-01

Addl. Manager(P&IRs)/ Dy. Manager(P&IRs)/ Asstt. Manager (P&IRs)05

Asstt. Manager (CS)/ Asstt. Manager (Personnel)-01

Deputy Manager (Security)/ Asstt. Manager (Security)-03

Chief Superintendent (Civil)/ Superintendent (Civil)/ Addl. Superintendent (Civil)/ Deputy Superintendent (Civil)01

Deputy Superintendent (Civil)/Asstt. Superintendent (Civil)01

General Manager(Accounts)/Deputy General Manager(Accounts)01

Manager (Accounts)/Addl. Manager (Accounts)/ Deputy Manager (Accounts)/ Asstt. Manager (Accounts)-11

Deputy Manager (EDP)/Asstt. Manager (EDP)-01

Controller of Stores/Addl. Controller of Stores01

Deputy Controller of Purchase/ Asstt. Controller of Purchase-01

Addl. Superintendent Mines)/Deputy Superintendent (Mines)/ Asstt. Superintendent(Mines)05

Addl. Superintendent (Survey)/ Deputy Superintendent (Survey)02

Deputy Superintendent (Elect.)/ Asstt. Superintendent (Elect.)/-02

Deputy Superintendent (Mech.)/ Asstt. Superintendent(Mech.)/-02

Dy. Manager(Medical Services)/ Asstt. Manager(Medical Services)-01

Dy. Superintendent (Industrial Engg)/Asstt. Superintendent (Industrial Engg.)01

Dy. Superintendent (Geology)/ Asstt. Superintendent (Geology)-01

Dy.Superintendent (Env.Engg/Asstt.Superintendent (Env.Engg.)01

Group B

Supervisor (Chemical)13

Supervisor (Civil)06

Foreman (Mechanical)12

Foreman (Mining)20

Foreman (Survey)03

Foreman (Electrical)-13

Foreman (Instrumentation)04

Sc.Asstt.-C (CR&D/HPU)05

Sc.Asstt.-C (Physics)-02

UCIL Educational Qualification 2023

General Manager(P&IRs)-Degree in any discipline including that in Engineering and two years full time PG Degree/ Diploma recognized by statutory authority/Central/State Govt. in Personnel Management, Labour/ Social Welfare, IR, Social work, Social behavioral science, Training & Development OR MBA with specialization in Personnel Management. OR MBA/PGPM with specialization in HRD/ Training & Development.

Deputy General Manager(P&IRs)/ Chief Manager (P&IRs)-Degree in any discipline including that in Engineering and two years full time PG Degree/ Diploma

recognized by statutory authority/Central/State Govt. in Personnel Management, Labour/ Social Welfare, IR, Social work, Social behavioral science, Training & Development OR MBA with specialization in Personnel Management. OR MBA/PGPM with specialization in HRD/ Training & Development.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





UCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply UCIL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.