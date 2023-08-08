UCIL Executive Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 122 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

UCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited online applications for the 122 various posts in the Employment News (5-11 August) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 18, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in a written test/ group discussion/ personal interview, as applicable. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for a written test/ group discussion/ personal interview, as applicable.
To apply for these posts, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Diploma/B.Sc.(H) in Chemistry/Degree in Industrial Engineering/Bachelor of Mining Engineering/Qualified Chartered Accountant with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
UCIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date of application: August 18, 2023
UCIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- General Manager(P&IRs)-01
- Deputy General Manager(P&IRs)/ Chief Manager (P&IRs)-01
- Addl. Manager(P&IRs)/ Dy. Manager(P&IRs)/ Asstt. Manager (P&IRs)05
- Asstt. Manager (CS)/ Asstt. Manager (Personnel)-01
- Deputy Manager (Security)/ Asstt. Manager (Security)-03
- Chief Superintendent (Civil)/ Superintendent (Civil)/ Addl. Superintendent (Civil)/ Deputy Superintendent (Civil)01
- Deputy Superintendent (Civil)/Asstt. Superintendent (Civil)01
- General Manager(Accounts)/Deputy General Manager(Accounts)01
- Manager (Accounts)/Addl. Manager (Accounts)/ Deputy Manager (Accounts)/ Asstt. Manager (Accounts)-11
- Deputy Manager (EDP)/Asstt. Manager (EDP)-01
- Controller of Stores/Addl. Controller of Stores01
Deputy Controller of Purchase/ Asstt. Controller of Purchase-01
- ddl. Superintendent (Mill)/ Deputy Superintendent (Mill)01
- Addl. Superintendent Mines)/Deputy Superintendent (Mines)/ Asstt. Superintendent(Mines)05
- Addl. Superintendent (Survey)/ Deputy Superintendent (Survey)02
- Deputy Superintendent (Elect.)/ Asstt. Superintendent (Elect.)/-02
- Deputy Superintendent (Mech.)/ Asstt. Superintendent(Mech.)/-02
- Dy. Manager(Medical Services)/ Asstt. Manager(Medical Services)-01
- Dy. Superintendent (Industrial Engg)/Asstt. Superintendent (Industrial Engg.)01
- Dy. Superintendent (Geology)/ Asstt. Superintendent (Geology)-01
- Dy.Superintendent (Env.Engg/Asstt.Superintendent (Env.Engg.)01
Group B
- Supervisor (Chemical)13
- Supervisor (Civil)06
- Foreman (Mechanical)12
- Foreman (Mining)20
- Foreman (Survey)03
- Foreman (Electrical)-13
- Foreman (Instrumentation)04
- Sc.Asstt.-C (CR&D/HPU)05
- Sc.Asstt.-C (Physics)-02
UCIL Educational Qualification 2023
General Manager(P&IRs)-Degree in any discipline including that in Engineering and two years full time PG Degree/ Diploma recognized by statutory authority/Central/State Govt. in Personnel Management, Labour/ Social Welfare, IR, Social work, Social behavioral science, Training & Development OR MBA with specialization in Personnel Management. OR MBA/PGPM with specialization in HRD/ Training & Development.
Deputy General Manager(P&IRs)/ Chief Manager (P&IRs)-Degree in any discipline including that in Engineering and two years full time PG Degree/ Diploma
recognized by statutory authority/Central/State Govt. in Personnel Management, Labour/ Social Welfare, IR, Social work, Social behavioral science, Training & Development OR MBA with specialization in Personnel Management. OR MBA/PGPM with specialization in HRD/ Training & Development.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
UCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply UCIL Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website www.uraniumcorp.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link and apply by filling an ‘Application Form’ in the format available on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now application fees need to be paid by the applicants to the link.
- Step 4: Application Fees as mentioned above need to be deposited through “SBI Collect” option available at UCIL website www.uraniumcorp.in and acknowledgement copy of the same must be enclosed along with the application form. Application Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Typed ‘Application Form’ in the prescribed format as mentioned above, giving full details alongwith a recent passport size photograph, self-attested copies of matriculation certificate for proof of date of birth and all other relevant documents as mentioned in the notification should be send to the General Manager (Instrumentation/Personnel & IRs./Corporate Planning) at the postal address given below on or before August 18, 2023.