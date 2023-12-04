UGC NET Admit Card 2023: Download Dec Call Letter at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET December Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card of UGC NET December Exam on 04 December 2023 at 8 PM IST, according to media reports. The admit card will be ugcnet.nta.ac.in . The candidates who are going to appear in the exam can download their respective call letters as soon as it is released.

UGC-NET Announcement: UGC NET December 2023 admit card likely by 8 pm: UGC Chairman Read More: https://t.co/B763JZsjQT Courtesy: @IndianExpress

The link is expected to be released today on the website. The candidates are required to use their application details to download the admit card

National Testing Agency will release the UGC NET Exam Admit Card 2023 on the official website for all those who have successfully applied for the UGC NET 2023 December exam. Candidates can download UGC NET Exam Admit Card using their application number and date of birth before the last date.

ugc net exam admit card 2023 Name of examination conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) Name of Commission University Grants Commission name of exam ugc net 2023 Social class Admit card ugc net admit card 2023 4th December 2023 till 8 pm ugc net exam date 2023 06, 07, 08, 11, 12, 13 and 14 December 2023 ugc net shift timing Shift-1: 9 am to 12 noon

Shift-2: 3 pm to 6 pm official website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/

UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip: UGC NET December Exam City Slip

National Testing Agency has officially announced the release of Exam City Slip which will include the details of the exam center where the candidates have to reach to participate in the exam. Exam City Slip link has been activated on the official website – ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET 2023 exam city slip click here

How to download UGC NET Admit Card 2023, Exam City Intimation Slip?

UGC NET Admit Card for December 2023 exam will be released on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in after the release of exam city information slip. The steps to download UGC NET Admit Card, Exam City Slip are as follows:

Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.ac.in .

Click on the link 'Download Exam City Slip' 'Admit Card' on the homepage.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on 'Submit' button.

Your exam city slip, admit card will appear on the screen, you can download it or take a printout.

UGC NET Call Letter December 2023: NET Exam Admit Card

UGC NET Admit Card is an essential document to be carried by the candidates on the day of examination as it contains complete information about the candidates (name, category, parents name, date of birth, photograph, etc.), and examination details (date, examination Timing, examination centre, reporting time, important instructions etc.)

Check all the details carefully including your name, roll number, exam date and time and address of the exam centre.

Verify the photo and signature printed on the card.

Carry a valid photo ID proof along with your admit card to the examination hall.

Familiarize yourself with the test day instructions and guidelines.

For more information about UGC NET December exam, you can contact NTA on 011-40759000 /011 - 69227700 or send an e-mail to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.