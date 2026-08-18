UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Challenge Window Closes Today; Check Process, Fees Details and More

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The NTA (National Testing Agency) has released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June exam conducted on 22 June to 30 June 2026. The exam was conducted for a total of 87 subjects but the answer key has been released for 84 subjects except English, Commerce, and Sociology subjects, the exam for which will be reconducted. This is the provisional answer key, which means that if the candidates find any discrepancy, they can challenge it through the official portal. The timeline provided for raising objections was 16 August to 18 August. The candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs.200/- per challenge.

UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The NTA has conducted the UGC NET June session between 22 June to 30 June for a total of 87 subjects. The provisional answer key was released on 16 August. Check the highlights in the table below: