UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Challenge Window Closes Today; Check Process, Fees Details and More
UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The UGC NET June session answer key was released on 16 August 2026 on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in and the candidates have been provided with the facility to raise objections till 18 August. Therefore, today is the last date to challenge the answer key. Check this article to know the challenge process, application fee, and documents required.
Key Points
- NTA released the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key on 16 August 2026.
- Candidates can challenge the answer key from 16 August to 18 August 2026.
- Key released for 84 of 87 subjects; Rs.200 fee per challenge applies.
UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The NTA (National Testing Agency) has released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June exam conducted on 22 June to 30 June 2026. The exam was conducted for a total of 87 subjects but the answer key has been released for 84 subjects except English, Commerce, and Sociology subjects, the exam for which will be reconducted. This is the provisional answer key, which means that if the candidates find any discrepancy, they can challenge it through the official portal. The timeline provided for raising objections was 16 August to 18 August. The candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs.200/- per challenge.
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The NTA has conducted the UGC NET June session between 22 June to 30 June for a total of 87 subjects. The provisional answer key was released on 16 August. Check the highlights in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
NTA (National Testing Agency)
|
Exam Name
|
UGC NET June 2026
|
No. of Subjects
|
87
|
Exam Date
|
22 June to 30 June 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
CBT
|
Provisional Answer Key Release Date
|
16 August 2026
|
Objection Window Timeline
|
16 August to 18 August 2026
|
Official Website
|
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Objection Link
The candidates who have any doubts regarding the answers provided in the UGC NET provisional answer key can raise objections against it. The direct link has been provided here to file your objections.
|
UGC NET Answer Key 2026
How to Raise Objections for UGC NET Answer Key 2026
To raise objections against the UGC NET answer key 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
-
Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
-
Go to the Candidate’s Activity section at the bottom of the homepage.
-
Click on the “Challenge of Provisional Answer Keys for UGC-NET June 2026” link.
-
Enter your application number and password to login.
-
Select the question number and submit your response along with supporting evidence.
-
Pay the processing fee of Rs.200/- per question.
-
Click on the Submit button.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.