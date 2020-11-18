UHSR Staff Nurse Admit Card 2020 Released @uhsr.ac.in, Download Link Here

UHSR Staff Nurse Admit Card 2020: Pt. B. D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR) has released the admit card of the written screening test for the post of Staff Nurse. All those candidates who have applied for UHSR Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 can download UHSR Admit Card from the official website of UHSR i.e. uhsr.ac.in.

UHSR Staff Nurse Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can download BDSUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card, directly through the link below:

UHSR Staff Nurse Admit Card Download Link

The university is conducting UHSR Staff Nurse Screening Test on 22 November 2020 (Sunday) between 12.30 PM to 02.00 PM, for the recruitment of staff nurses for all the Government / Government aided Medical Colleges of the Haryana State.

The exam will have 90 MCQs on General awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, English, Hindi (12 MCQs), Computer (10 MCQs), Nursing subjects (Anatomy, Physiology, Sociology/Psychology, Pharmacology, Microbiology, Midwifery & Gynaecology, Paediatric/Child health Nursing, Community Health Nursing, Medical Surgical Nursing (45 MCQs) and on Haryana state (History, Literature, Geography, Current affairs, Civics, Environment, Culture (23 MCQs). Each question shall be of one mark and there will be no negative marking

The university will upload the answer key on the same day of the exam at 6 PM. Candidate can submit objection between 23 November and 25 November 2020. After considering all the objections, final answer will be released on 26 November 2020

UHSR Staff Nurse shall be announced on 28 November 2020.

How to Download UHSR Staff Nurse Admit Card 2020 ?