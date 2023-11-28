UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification For 34 X-Ray Technician Vacancies, Apply Online

UKMSSB Jobs Apply for 34 X Ray Technician Vacancies

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 is out for 34 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for X-Ray Technician

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: The Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released the recruitment notification for 34 X-Ray Technician on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above starts on December 6 on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is December 26, 2023. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - ukmssb.org

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

UKMSSB notification for the recruitment of 34  X-Ray Technician has been released. The application process for the post starts on December 6, 2023. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:

Shiv Khera

Recruitment Authority

Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board

Posts Name

X-Ray Technician

Total Vacancies

34

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

November 25, 2023

Application Start Date

December 6, 2023

Application End Date

December 26, 2023 (5 PM)

UKMSSB X-Ray Technician Notification PDF

Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 34 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

X-Ray Technician

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For UKMSSB X-Ray Technician?

Candidates can fill out the application from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The required category wise application fee is tabulated below

Category

Application Fee

General

Rs 300

EWS

Rs 150

OBC

Rs 300

SC

Rs 150

ST

Rs 150

Uttarakhand Divyang

Rs 150

Vacancies For UKMSSB X-Ray Technician

A total of 34 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of X-Ray Technician. Category wise vacancy is tabulated below

Category

Number of Posts

General

6

EWS

3

OBC

7

SC

15

ST

3

What is the UKMSSB X-Ray Technician Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details.

Educational Qualification: 

  • Candidates should have completed an Intermediate level of education from the recognised board.
  • Candidate should have a diploma or degree in X-Ray Technician

Age Limit: The candidate applying for the post should be between 18 and 42 years of age as on July 1, 2023. However, relaxation in age will be given to the candidates from the reserved category. 

UKMSSB X-Ray Technician Selection Procedure 

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written examination. Questions in paper will be MCQ-based. There will be negative marking where 1/4 will be deducted for each question answered.

UKMSSB X-Ray Technician Salary 2023

The salary of the selected candidates will be according to the pay level 7 of 7th Pay Commission which ranges from Rs 44900 to Rs 142400.

Steps to Apply for the UKMSSB X-Ray Technician

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - ukmssb.org 

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button

Step 2: Click on the Apply tab of X-Ray Technician 

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for UKMSSB x ray technician Recruitment 2023 be released?

The UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 34 posts.

How many posts have been announced in UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 for X-Ray technicians?

A total of 34 posts have been announced in the UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 notification.

What is the age limit to apply for UKMSSB Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having an age between 18 and 42 years can apply for UKMSSB X-Ray Technician Recruitment 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

