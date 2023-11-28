UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification For 34 X-Ray Technician Vacancies, Apply Online

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 is out for 34 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for X-Ray Technician

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: The Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released the recruitment notification for 34 X-Ray Technician on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above starts on December 6 on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is December 26, 2023. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - ukmssb.org

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

UKMSSB X-Ray Technician Recruitment 2023

UKMSSB notification for the recruitment of 34 X-Ray Technician has been released. The application process for the post starts on December 6, 2023. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:

UKMSSB X-Ray Technician Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board Posts Name X-Ray Technician Total Vacancies 34 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on November 25, 2023 Application Start Date December 6, 2023 Application End Date December 26, 2023 (5 PM)

UKMSSB X-Ray Technician Notification PDF

Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 34 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

X-Ray Technician Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For UKMSSB X-Ray Technician?

Candidates can fill out the application from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The required category wise application fee is tabulated below

Category Application Fee General Rs 300 EWS Rs 150 OBC Rs 300 SC Rs 150 ST Rs 150 Uttarakhand Divyang Rs 150

Vacancies For UKMSSB X-Ray Technician

A total of 34 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of X-Ray Technician. Category wise vacancy is tabulated below

Category Number of Posts General 6 EWS 3 OBC 7 SC 15 ST 3

What is the UKMSSB X-Ray Technician Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have completed an Intermediate level of education from the recognised board.

Candidate should have a diploma or degree in X-Ray Technician

Age Limit: The candidate applying for the post should be between 18 and 42 years of age as on July 1, 2023. However, relaxation in age will be given to the candidates from the reserved category.

UKMSSB X-Ray Technician Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written examination. Questions in paper will be MCQ-based. There will be negative marking where 1/4 will be deducted for each question answered.

UKMSSB X-Ray Technician Salary 2023

The salary of the selected candidates will be according to the pay level 7 of 7th Pay Commission which ranges from Rs 44900 to Rs 142400.

Steps to Apply for the UKMSSB X-Ray Technician

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - ukmssb.org

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button

Step 2: Click on the Apply tab of X-Ray Technician

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference