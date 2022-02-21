UKMSSB Written Exam Schedule 2022 Out for Various Paramedical Posts @ukmssb.org, Check Details Here

Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released the detail exam schedule for the various paramedical posts including post Lab Technician, OT Technician and others on its official website-ukmssb.org. Check details here.

UKMSSB Written Exam Schedule 2022: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released the detail exam schedule for the various paramedical posts including post Lab Technician, OT Technician, CSSD Technician, Radiotherapy Technician and others.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for various Paramedical posts including Lab Technician, OT Technician, CSSD Technician, Radiotherapy Technician, ECG Technician, Audiometry Technician, Dental Technician, Physiotherapist, Occupational Therapist, Receptionist & Radiographic Technician can download the UKMSSB Written Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website of UKMSSB-ukmssb.org.



UKMSSB is set to conduct the written exam for various Paramedical Posts from 05 March 2022 onwards. You can download the UKMSSB Written Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download UKMSSB Written Exam Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit on the official website of UKMSSB - ukmssb.org. Click on the link उत्तराखंड राज्य के राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेजों हेतु समूह 'ग' के अंतर्गत टेक्निशियन संवर्ग के रिक्त 306 पदों पर लिखित परीक्षा हेतु आवश्यक सूचना displaying on the homepage. You will get a new window where PDF of the UKMSSB Written Exam Schedule 2022 will be displayed. You should download and save of copy of the UKMSSB Written Exam Schedule 2022 for the future reference.

As per the written exam schedule released, UKMSSB will conduct the written exam for Radiographic Technician on 05 March 2022 whereas Exam for Lab Technician post will be held on 06 March 2022.

Written exam for other posts including OT Technician, CSSD Technician, Radiotherapy Technician, ECG Technician, Audiometry Technician, Dental Technician, Physiotherapist, Occupational Therapist, Receptionist & Radiographic Technician will be held on 13 March 2022.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the various Paramedical Posts can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials.

It is noted that Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) had invited online application for the total 306 Paramedical posts for various pots including Lab Technician, OT Technician, CSSD Technician, Radiotherapy Technician, ECG Technician, Audiometry Technician, Dental Technician, Physiotherapist, Occupational Therapist, Receptionist & Radiographic Technician.