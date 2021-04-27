UKPSC Mains Exam 2021 for ARO, Translator & Other Posts Postponed @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Details

UKPSC Mains Exam 2021 Postponed: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has decided to postpone the mains exam for the post of ARO, Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian posts scheduled from 03 to 06 May 2021. Commission has postponed the exam due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

All such candidates who have to appear in the mains exam for ARO, Translator & Other posts can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission -ukpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has postponed the mains exam for the posts of ARO, Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian & Other due to surge in the COVID-19 cases. Commission was set to conduct the mains exam from 03 May to 06 May 2021.

As per the schedule released earlier, Commission was to conduct the mains descriptive exam for Assistant Review Officer) (Post Code-01) posts on 03 May 2021, Typist (Post Code-02), exam was to be held on 04 May 2021 and exam for Translators (Post Code-04) was scheduled on 05 May 2021. Commission was to conduct the written mains exam for Assistant Librarian Post Code-03) on 06 May 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the mains exam for ARO, Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian & Other posts can check the details postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

