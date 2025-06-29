UKPSC Prelims 2025 Question Paper: Download SET-wise GS and CSAT Paper PDF

UKPSC Prelims Question Paper 2025: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) conducting the Combined Upper Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2025 on 29 June 2025 in two shifts. The shift 1 is conducted between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm, while shift 2 will be conducted between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm. The candidates preparing for the upcoming cycle must download the UKPSC Question Paper 2025 to check the difficulty level, topics asked in the examination, etc.

UKPSC Prelims Question Paper 2025

The UKPSC Prelims Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in understanding the overall structure of the examination. Candidates planning to appear for the next cycle of examination must download and solve the question paper to learn about the topics that are repeatedly asked in the examination. By solving the question paper, candidates will be able to judge their preparation level and modify their approach accordingly.