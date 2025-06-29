UKPSC Prelims 2025 Question Paper: Download SET-wise GS and CSAT Paper PDF

UKPSC Prelims Question Paper 2025: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) conducting the Combined Upper Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2025 on 29 June 2025 in two shifts. The shift 1 is conducted between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm, while shift 2 will be conducted between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm. The candidates preparing for the upcoming cycle must download the UKPSC Question Paper 2025 to check the difficulty level, topics asked in the examination, etc.
UKPSC Prelims Question Paper 2025
The UKPSC Prelims Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in understanding the overall structure of the examination. Candidates planning to appear for the next cycle of examination must download and solve the question paper to learn about the topics that are repeatedly asked in the examination. By solving the question paper, candidates will be able to judge their preparation level and modify their approach accordingly.
UKPSC Prelims Question Paper 2025: Overview
The UKPSC Prelims 2025 consists of two papers, i.e., General Studies (GS) Paper-I and General Aptitude Test (CSAT) Paper-II. Both papers are objective-type (MCQ-based) and important for qualifying for the UKPSC Mains exam. Check the table below for UKPSC Prelims Question Paper 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen & Paper)
|
Total Papers
|
2 (General Studies & CSAT)
|
Total Marks
|
300 (150 per paper)
|
Duration per Paper
|
2 hours
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes (0.25 marks deducted per wrong answer)
|
Qualifying Marks for CSAT
|
33% (50 marks out of 150)
|
Language
|
Hindi & English
|
Official Website
|
psc.uk.gov.in
UKPSC Question Paper 2025: PDF Download Link
UKPSC Prelims Paper 1 had 150 questions of 200 marks. The time duration of the exam is 2 hours. The candidates can download SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D through the table given below:
|
UKPSC Prelims Question Paper 2025
|
PDF Download
UKPSC Prelims Exam Pattern 2025
The UKPSC Prelims Paper consists of two papers, such as the General Studies and the General Aptitude Test. Each paper consists of 150 questions for 150 marks and the time allowed to attempt each paper is 2 hours. Check the table below for UKPSC Prelims Exam Pattern 2025
|
Subject
|
No. of questions
|
Marks
|
Time Allowed
|
General Studies
|
150
|
150
|
2 hours
|
General Aptitude Test
|
100
|
150
|
2 hours
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation