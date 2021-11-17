UKSSSC Graduate Level Admit Card 2021 Soon, Check Group C Exam Dates Here

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will soon release the admit card og Group C Graduate Level Posts on sssc.uk.gov.in. Check Exam Dates Here.

UKSSSC Graduate Level Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has uploaded a notice regarding the exam date and admit card for various 854 Group C Graduate Level Posts on sssc.uk.gov.in. According the notice, UKSSSC Exam will be conducted on 04 December 2021 from 3 PM to 5 PM and on 05 December 2021 in two shifts i.e. 10 AM to 12 Noon and from 2 PM to 4 PM.

UKSSSC Graduate Level shall also be released soon on the official website. Candidates can check their exam centre, exam time/shift and other instructions on their UKSSSC Group C Admit Card, once available. The candidates are advised to bookmark this page for latest updates.

UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam Pattern

There will be objective-type questions of 100 marks on General Hindi, General Knowledge, General Studies.

The duration of the exam is 2 hours

1 Mark will be allotted for each correct answer and 1/4 shall be deducted for wrongly marked answer

UKSSSC Graduate Level Qualifying Marks:

General/OBC - 45%

SC/ST - 35%

UKSSSC Graduate Level Recruitment is being done to fill 854 vacancies for the post of Village Development Officer, Assistant Social Welfare Officer, Hostel Superintendent, Assistant Review Officer, Assistant Consolidation Officer, Scrutinizer, Guardian cum Data Entry Operator, Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Supervisor (Female Only), Matron Care cum Hostel Incharge, Assistant Attendant and Assistant Manager Industry.

UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam Notice 2021