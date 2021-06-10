UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: 620 Vacancies for Anganwadi and Other Posts, Applications Started

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: The recruitment drive for Workers and Servants in Anganwadi is going to start from 10 June 2021 onwards. All interested candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts on or before 30 June 2021.

A total of 620 vacancies have been notified. According to District Program Officer Inderpal Singh, the recruitment process is to be completed in 45 days. The candidates who are below the poverty line will be given preference. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

The candidates must have at least passed 5th for high school and for assistants. Divorced, widowed and women from below poverty line families will be given preference while selecting. Applications have also been invited for 31 mini Anganwadi posts and 319 assistants.

Around 91 Anganwadi workers will be recruited in urban areas and 179 in rural areas. For Selection, the candidates must belong to the same gram panchayat or the same ward.

In a number of vacancies, the maximum recruitment is to be done in Sarsaul Block.i.e. 32. In Bilhaur, 42 vacancies, 23 in Patara, 27 in Bidhnu, 14 in Kalyanpur and Chaubepur, 9 in Shivrajpur, 2 in Kakwan, 12 in Bhitargaon and 4 in Ghatanpur. While 41 posts are vacant in urban first and 50 in second.

All candidates are advised to go through the official website and apply for the same as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute rush. For candidates reference, we have provided the information that is required while submitting an application form is given below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 10 June 2021

Last date for submission of application: 30 June 2021

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification

The candidates must have completed minimum high school and 5th passed for Assistant Posts.

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 45 years; For Anganwadi Assistant: Maximum Age Limit upto 50 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

How to apply for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

The candidates will be able to register themselves through online mode from 10 to 30 June 2021. Candidates are required to take a printout of the application for future reference.