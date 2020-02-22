UP Board Class 10 Maths Model Question Papers 2020

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), under the ongoing Class 10 UP Board Exam, will conduct the Mathematics paper on 25th February, 2020. After the English paper, students have a preparation gap of three days. Students should make a strategy to utilise this gap effectively to give an edge to their preparations for the Maths exam. They should work according to the latest paper pattern to prepare the different types of questions expected in the exam. For this, solving the latest sample/model papers by the UP Board is the best method of preparation.

We are providing here the UP Board model papers of class 10 Maths which are released for the Board Exam 2020. Two sets of Maths model papers are released by the board to provide a variety of questions for students to practice and increase their score in the UP Board Class 10 Maths Exam 2020.

A screen shot of the UP Board Class 10 Maths Model Paper 2020 is shown below:

To download both sets of Maths model papers, click on the following links:

Importance of UP Board Model Papers

UP Board releases model papers every year for both classes 10th and 12th. Model papers are released to reveal the pattern of question papers for the upcoming board exam. Students get to know the number and type of questions they will get the board exam.

For class 10, board publishes more than one sets of model papers of all major/important subjects. All sets are published on the same pattern but have different questions which are important for the exam. Thus, by solving all sets of UP Board model papers, students can practice important questions and give an edge to their preparation level for the UP Board Class 10 Exams.

