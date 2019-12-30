UP Board Class 10 Syllabus for Board Exam 2020

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the High School/Class 10th Examination between February 18 and March 03, 2020. So, students are left with only about one and a half month to compile all important resources and use them for making effective preparations for their board exam. Here, the class 10 syllabus provided by UP Board is considered as the most important tool to structure the board exam preparations in the best way to obtain good results in exams. With the latest UP Board syllabus, students can get to know the topics and and sub-topics which need to be prepared for the board exam. Major advantage of the UP Board Class 10 Syllabus is that it mentions the weightage assigned to different units and chapters, knowing which students can easily understand that which chapters need to be emphasised for board exam preparations.

We are providing here the detailed syllabus of Uttar Pradesh State Board for Class 10. All the candidates appearing for the UP Board High School Examination can download the new syllabus from here in PDF format. Class 10 students should prepare for UP Board High School Examination 2020 based on this latest syllabus so that they can prepare the relevant content only and obtain good scores.

UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2019-2020: Download subject-wise syllabus from the links provided below:

Why to Know UP Board Class 10 Syllabus

The scores obtained in the secondary school examination are very crucial in deciding the stream a student will choose in higher class. Therefore, a meritorious performance in class 10 exams helps students get selected for their favourite stream in their favourite school/college. But for good results in their first board exam, students must know and understand their latest syllabus properly. Knowing the number of chapters with their weightage, students can easily strategize a proper study routine to prepare for their UP Board Class 10 Exam.

