UP Board Class 10 Model Papers/Sample Papers 2020: Download in PDF

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Class 10th Model Question Papers to reveal the format of question papers for Board Exam 2020. We are providing here the model papers of all major subjects in PDF format. These sample papers/model papers represent the design of question paper including the type of questions and distribution of marks across different questions which will be followed in the upcoming board exam. Students must analyse the UP Board model papers to understand the overall design of question paper so that they can plan their board exam preparations according to the same and obtain high scores in exams. Students should also take the exam time table into consideration while planning their exam preparation strategy. Complete examination schedule for UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 can also be checked from here in this article.

Download UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2019-20 from the following links:

Note: As of now, UP Board has released the model papers for high school exam for the subjects of Social Science, Khudra Vyapar, Security, Automobiles, IT-ITES. The board will soon release the model papers for the remaining subjects as well.

UPMSP every year releases UP Board model question papers for High School and Intermediate examinations falling in the same academic year. These model papers, actually, give a preview of the actual question papers students will have in their board exams. Going through these model papers not only helps to prepare the right plan to write a perfect exam but also to assess your preparation level by knowing the weak areas. So, spare enough time to practice all UP board model papers while preparing for the board exam 2020.

UP Board has also announced the examination dates for class 10 and class 12. Knowing the examination schedule will help students prepare their preparation plans according to the day offs available between two consecutive papers. Students can check the complete UP Board Examination Timetable 2020 from the link provided below:

