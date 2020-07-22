UP Board Syllabus 2020-21 Reduced By 30%: Check New UP Board Syllabus 2020-21

UP Board Syllabus 2020-21 has been reduced by 30%. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released new UP Board Syllabus 2020-21 at upmsp.edu.in (official website) for 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th. UP Board High School (10th) & Intermediate (12th) students are advised to check the reduced UP Board Syllabus 2020-21 and plan their studies accordingly.

Download Reduced UP Board Class 9 Syllabus 2020-21: All Subjects

Download Reduced UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2020-21: All Subjects

Download Reduced UP Board Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21: All Subjects

Download Reduced UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21: All Subjects

UP Board has also released an official notification which says that due to COVID-19, studies in its affiliated schools have been hampered and because of which the board has decided to reduce the syllabus by 30%. The board has released the syllabus of 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th. The board will shortly release the detailed syllabus of Class 11 Commerce after some time.

There are approximately 28,000 schools affiliated to UP board and due to COVID-19 and lockdown studies have been hampered. However, UP board has successfully conducted board exams and also declared UP Board Result 2020 without any delay.

Talking about UP Board Exams 2020 and UP Board Result 2020, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad conducted High School (10th) exams from 18th February to 3rd March 2020 and intermediate (12th) exams from 18th February to 6th March 2020 and UP Board Result 2020 for 10th & 12th was released on 27th June 2020.

Students preparing for UP Board Exam 2020-21 are advised to learn the latest UP Board syllabus 2020-21 and plan their studies accordingly. Students of UP Board are also advised to take help of other important resources for the preparation of UP board exams 2020-21.