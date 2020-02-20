UP Board Class 10 English Model Papers 2020: All sets of sample papers available here

UP Board Class 10th students will write their English paper on Saturday - 22nd February, 2020. Students have less than two days to wrap up their preparations for the exam. During this preparation gap, along with the revision of English syllabus students should also get acquainted with the latest paper pattern. UP Board model paper is the best source to know the expected format of question paper for the board exam.

In this article, we are providing the model papers of class 10 English subject released by the UP Board for the Board Exam 2020. All three sets of model papers published by the board are available here in PDF format.

Check below the UP Board Class 10 English Model/Sample Papers 2020:

Class - X

2019-20

English Sample Question Paper (Set – I)

Time : 3 Hrs. 15 Minutes

Maximum Marks : 70

General Instructions:

(i) First 15 minutes are allotted to the candidates for reading the question paper.

(ii) This question paper is divided into two sections, A & B.

(iii) All questions from both the sections are compulsory.

(iv) Marks are indicated against each question.

(v) Read the questions very carefully before you start answering them.

Section-A

1. Read the following passage and answer the questions given below it:

The Ganga especially is the river of India, beloved of her people, round which are interwined her racial memories, her hopes and fears, her songs of triumph, her victories and her defeats. She has been a symbol of India's age-long culture and civilization, ever-changing ever-flowing, and yet ever the same Ganga. She reminds me of the snow covered peaks and the deep valleys of the Himalayas, which I have loved so much and of the rich and vast plains below, where my life and work have been cast.

i) Write the name of the lesson from which the above noted passage has been taken. Who is the author of the lesson?

ii) Why is the Ganga beloved of the Indian people?

2. Answer one of the following questions in about 60 words. 4

i) Who received the letter and how did he help Lencho?

ii) How can we fill our country with the light of good citizenship?

3. Answer any two of the following questions in about 25 words each:

a) Why did Yama take the form of Yaksha?

b) Who was Socrates? Where did he live?

c) Why was Mardana unhappy?

Download the complete Set-I of Class English model paper along with other two sets from the links provided below:

