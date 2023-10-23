UP Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 10 English Model Paper UP Board 2024: Download from here the latest model paper of UP Board Class 10 English. Know the question paper design and marking scheme for UP Board Exam 2024.

UPMSP UP Board Class 10th English Model Paper 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released model papers/ sample papers for class 10 students preparing for the upcoming UP Board Matric examination 2024. The model papers are available on the board's official website at upmsp.edu.in and can be downloaded in PDF format. You can also download the UP Board Class 10 Model Papers from jagranjosh.com. In this article, we have provided the English model paper for UP Board Class 10 English. The English model paper will help you get familiar with the latest exam pattern and marking scheme. It also provides a good idea of the types of questions that are likely to be asked in the actual exam. So, download the UP Board Class 10 English Model Paper and practise it to get a good score in the UP Board 10th English Board Exam 2024.

UP Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2023-24

General Instructions:

1. The first 15 minutes are allotted to the candidates for reading the question paper.

2. All questions are compulsory.

3. This question paper is divided into two parts – Part A and Part B

4. Part A consists of 20 multiple choice questions carrying 1 mark each.

5. Read the question wise instructions and mark your answer on the given OMR

sheet. Do not erase, cut or use whitener on the OMR sheet.

6. Part B consists of descriptive type questions.

7. Marks are indicated against each question.

PART A

(Q.1-3): Read the following passage carefully and choose the correct option to answer the questions that follow-

This is a great lesson for all of us to learn, that in all matters the two extremes are alike. The extreme positive and the extreme negative are always similar. When the vibrations of light are too slow we do not see them, nor do we see them when they are too rapid. So with sound, when very low in pitch we do not

hear it, when very high we do not hear it either. Of like nature is the difference between resistance and non-resistance. One man does not resist because he is weak, lazy and cannot; the other man knows that he can strike an irresistible blow if he likes, yet he not only does not strike but blesses his enemies. The weak who shows non-resistance is oppressed while the stronger one commits a sin if he offers resistance.

Q.1. We are unable to hear a sound if

a) it is too low

b) it is too high

c) it is too noisy

d) both a and b

Q.2. ‘The two extremes are alike’ means-

a) extreme positive is better than extreme negative.

b) excess of anything is not good.

c) we get almost the same result in both the situations.

d) all of the above.

Q.3. Which word in the passage is opposite of ‘slow’?

a) resist

b) rapid

c) lazy

d) strike

(Q.4-8) : Choose the correct option to answer the following

Q.4. I_______ there with my parents.

a) will go

b) went

c) had gone

d ) all a,b and c are correct.

Q.5. If you want to know about new things you are –

a) cautious

b) conscious

c) careless

d) curious

Q.6. Rearrange the following word clusters to make a meaningful sentence-

loves / my / to / share / toys / brother / his

a) my toys loves to share his brother

b) brother loves his toys to my share

c) my brother loves to share his toys

d) to share my brother his toys loves

Q.7. Which of the following words is misspelt? 1

a) abundence

b) attendance

c) acceptance

d) acquaintance

Q.8. He jumped ________ the well to save the drowning girl. 1

a) in

b) into

c) from

d) at

(Q.9-10) : Read the passage given below. Choose the correct option to answer the

questions that follow-

I finished my poem, and it was beautiful! It was about a mother duck and a father swan with three baby ducklings who were bitten to death by the father because they quacked too much. Luckily, Mr. Keesing took the joke the right way. He read the poem to the class, adding his own comments, and to several other

classes as well. Since then I’ve been allowed to talk and haven’t been assigned any extra homework.

Q.9 : In Anne’s poem ‘the ducklings’ and ‘father swan’ symbolize – 1

a) children and parents

b) Anne and Mr. Keesing

c) Anne and neighbours

d) class and schools

Q.10 : Mr. Keesing had assigned Anne extra homework earlier because – 1

a) he hated her.

b) Anne was poor in Maths.

c) Anne had misbehaved with him.

d) Anne talked too much in the class.

.

.

.

To check all questions, download the complete model paper from the following link:

Tips for Using UP Board 10th English Model Paper for Best Results

Here are some tips for using the UP Board class 10 English model paper effectively:

Solve the model papers under timed conditions to get used to the pace of the actual exam and learn time management effectively.

Carefully review your answers and identify any areas where you need to improve.

Mark the questions that you find difficult and revise your concepts to tackle similar questions.

Discuss the model paper questions with your friends and teachers. This will help you to clear any conceptual doubts that you may have.

The UP Board class 10 model papers are a valuable resource for students preparing for the board exams. By solving the model papers, they can improve their preparation for the exams increasing their chances of scoring high.

