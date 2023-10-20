UP Board Class 10 Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 10 Model Paper UP Board 2024: UPMSP has released the 2023-24 model papers for its matric board exam 2024 at upmsp.edu.in. Use these to prepare well.

Get direct link to download Class 10 Model paper for UP Board Matric

UPMSP UP Board Class 10th Model Paper 2024: The UP Board, officially known as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, has released model papers for the class 10 students preparing for the UP Board Matric examination 2024. These model papers can be found on the board's official website at upmsp.edu.in and can be downloaded in PDF format. The subjects covered include Maths, Science, Social Science, as well as language subjects like English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu and more. 

How to Download UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2023-24 at upmsp.edu.in?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board i.e upmsp.edu. 

Step 2: Click on the ‘Model Paper’ option from the side panel towards the left. 

Step 3: Click on 'Download' for the subject name of your choice 

Step 4: View and download the complete PDF

Interesting read: What is the difference between CBSE and UP Board?

UP Board Model Papers 2023-24 Class 10

Direct link to Download UP board Matric model papers 2023-2024 for class 10 are given below:

Main Subjects

UP Board Class 10 English Model Paper 2023-24

UP Board Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2023-24

UP Board Class 10 Science Model Paper 2023-24

UP Board Class 10 Social Science Model Paper 2023-24

UP Board Class 10 Maths Model Paper 2023-24

Other Subjects

UP Board Class 10 Elementary Hindi Model Paper 2023-24

UP Board Class 10 Urdu Model Paper 2023-24

UP Board Class 10 Home Science Model Paper 2023-24

UP Board Class 10 Art Model Paper 2023-24

UP Board class 10 Computer Model Paper 2023-24

UP Board Class 10 Commerce Model Paper 2023-24

UP Board Class 10 NCC Model Paper 2023-24

UP Board Syllabus 2023-24 Class 10

Check the matric syllabus of UMPSP for the 2024 board exams below:

Download UP Board Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24

Download UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24

Download UP Board Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24

To check the complete UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24, click on the link below:

UP Board Class 10 (Matric) Syllabus 2023-24 PDF Download (in English)

यूपी बोर्ड कक्षा 10वीं सिलेबस 2023-24: Download PDF (in Hindi)

UP Board Matric Datesheet 2024 Class 10

UP Board Exam Date 2024 Class 10: Download UPMSP Matric Exam Schedule PDF 

Stay tuned to know more about UP Board examinations 2024!

