UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24 OUT! Download UP Matric Subject-Wise Curriculum PDFs

UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24 RELEASED: UPMSP has released the Matric syllabus of 2023-24 session to be downloaded from the website of the Board. Check UP Board 10th Class syllabus PDFs from this article.

Download UP Board Matric Class 10 Subject-Wise Curriculum PDFs
Download UP Board Matric Class 10 Subject-Wise Curriculum PDFs

 UP Board Syllabus 2023-2024 OUT: The syllabus of 10th class Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has been released on its official website. Since the syllabus to be followed for the complete academic year has been already released, candidates will be able to take accurate references throughout the academic year. The subject-wise syllabus PDFs have been made available on the official website of the UP Board at upmsp.edu.in. Candidates can easily visit the website of the board to check and download the latest 2023-2024 syllabus and download their PDFs as well. 

UP Board Syllabus 2023-24 PDF Download

How to Download UP Board Matric Syllabus 2023-24?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Visit the Syllabus / पाठ्यक्रम section of the website for 2023-24.

Career Counseling

Step 3: Click on the subject for which you want the syllabus.

Step 4: PDF of the chosen syllabus will be downloaded automatically.

Details Provided in UP Board Classes 10, 12 Syllabus 2023-24

UPMSP candidates are likely to find the following details in the subject-wise Matric syllabus academic year 2023-24:

  • Unit-wise course structure
  • Division of Marks
  • Detailed course content
  • Project/ Practical Work and Internal Assessment details

Subject-wise UP Class 10 Syllabus PDF Download

Download UP Board Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24

Download UP Board Class 10 Elementary Hindi Syllabus 2023-24

Download UP Board Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2023-24

Download UP Board Class 10 Kannada Syllabus 2023-24
Download UP Board Class 10 Tamil Syllabus 2023-24

Download UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24

Download UP Board Class 10 Arabic Syllabus 2023-24
Download UP Board Class 10 Parsi Syllabus 2023-24

Download UP Board Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24

Download UP Board Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24

Download UP Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24

Download UP Board Class 10 Computer Syllabus 2023-24

Importance of UP Board Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 10

The UP Board Syllabus will play a crucial role as students begin the new academic year, serving as the main roadmap for their study preparation. The syllabus will comprehensively elaborate upon the subject matter that has to be covered throughout the academic year. Therefore, students have guiding reference throughout their studies and preparation. The syllabus for each subject also establishes a blueprint or framework for the question paper of each subject with different sections in the question paper and number of questions in each section, including the allocation of marks across various sections. 

Also Check: UP Board Syllabus 2023-24 OUT! Download Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Curriculum PDFs

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next