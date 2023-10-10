UP Board Exam Date 2024 Class 10: Download UPMSP Matric Exam Schedule PDF 

UP Board Time Table 2024 Class 10: Has UPMSP already declared the matric exam dates 2023-24? Do not believe in false information. If you are a UP Board class 10 board exam student, check upmsp.edu.in and this article to get all the latest information regarding the UP Matric exam time table 2024.

UP Matric Exam Dates 2024: As 2024 is coming closer, class 10 students of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad are waiting to get their board exam time table 2024. Knowing the board exam dates helps students in framing their study plans more precisely. In 2023-24, the board examinations of UP Board Class 10 started on February 5, 2023. The preboards and practical examinations were conducted in January 2023, itself. Meanwhile, the datesheet was released by the board on January 10, 2023. Hence, we can await the UP Board Class 10 Exam Dates 2024 announcement in January, 2024.

UP Board Exam Class 10 Time Table 2024 Overview

Board Name Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Official Website upmsp.edu.in Class 10th (Matriculation) Stream All subjects in UP board class 10th Academic Year 2023-2024 Date sheet release date January, 2024 (expected)

upmsp.edu.in Class 10 Time Table 2024

Students will be able to download the official exam schedule for 2024 from Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) official website upmsp.edu.in.

How To Download UP Board Date Sheet 2024 for Class 12?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the notification section towards the bottom

Step 3: Click on the latest notification link for UPMSP Datesheet 2024

Step 4: Download

Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Dates 2024

As of now, the exact schedule is not out but you can check the tentative dates below:

UP Board Date Sheet 2024 Release Date January 2024 (expected) UP Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date February, 2024 (expected) UP Board Exam 2024 Start Date February, 2024 UP Board Exam 2024 End Date March, 2024

UP Board Exam 2024 Exam Date Class 10: PDF Download Link

Download UP Board Matric Time Table 2024 PDF Link (active soon)

Also Check:

UP Board Exam Date 2024: Class 10th, 12th Time Table, Download Exam Schedule PDF