UP Board Exam Date 2024: Class 10th, 12th Time Table, Download Exam Schedule PDF 

UP Board Time Table 2024: UPBSE has declared the Class 10, 12 Date Sheet on UPbse.nic.in. The board examinations of UP Board Class 10 will start on February 5 and Class 12 exams will start on February 6, 2024. Check the complete exam schedule here.

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is responsible for conducting Class 10 and 12 Board Exams with over 55 lakh students participating in 2022-23. As the 2023-24 session exams are approaching, students from both government and private schools should begin their preparations. The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to release the UP Board Time Table 2024 for Class 10 and 12 board exams by January 2024. These exams are scheduled to begin in mid-February 2024 and conclude in mid-April 2024. Students are advised to complete their syllabus and focus on revision to achieve high marks. The UP Board Date Sheet 2024 can be downloaded from the provided link, and creating a structured study plan for each subject is crucial for exam success. Matric 2024 candidates and Intermediate candidates must download the UPMSP 10th timetable and UP Board Class 12 Time Table 2024 PDF for the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams, respectively.

UP Board Time Table 2024

- UP Board Matric and Inter exams for 2023-2024 are likely to be scheduled for February 2024.

- The UP Board Time Table 2024 can be downloaded from the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

- Students will be provided the 2024 board exam date sheet with specific exam dates for each subject.

- Students should check and note their subject-specific exam dates once the date sheet is published.

- The examination will include both practical and written exams.

- Pre-board exams will also be conducted before practical exams and written examinations.

- The UPMSP Time Table 2024 is expected to be released in the first week of January 2024.

- Any changes to the schedule will be updated on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

upmsp.edu.in Time Table Details 2024

Board Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Official Website upmsp.edu.in Exam Matriculation Intermediate Class Class 10 Class 12 Item UP Board Class 10 Board Exam Datesheet 2024 UP Board Class 12 Board Exam Datesheet 2024 UP Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date January 2024 (expected) UP Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date February, 2024 (expected) UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 Start Date March, 2024 UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 End Date April, 2024

upmsp.edu.in Class 10th 12th Time Table 2024

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will upload its official date sheet 203-24 on its official website upmsp.edu.in.

How To Download UP Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table 2024?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the notification section

Step 3: Click on the notification link for UPMSP Datesheet 2024

Step 4: Download the PDF for reference.

Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10th 12th Exam Dates 2024

UP Board Time Table 2024 Class 10: UPMSP Matric Time Table 2024

In 2022-23, the 10th class board exam datesheet was released on January 10, 2023. The exam started on February 16th, 2023 and it got over on March 3rd, 2023.

UP Board Matric Time Table 2024 PDF Download

As soon as the UPMSP Matric Time Table 2024 is out, you will be able to download it using the link below:

Download UP Board Matric Time Table 2024 PDF Link

UP Board Time Table 2024 Class 12: UPMSP Inter Time Table 2024

In 2022-23 session, class 12 UP board exam datesheet was published on January 10, 2023. The exam was conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023.

UP Board Inter Time Table 2024 PDF Download

As soon as the UPMSP Class 12 Time Table 2024 is out, you will be able to download it using the link below:

Download UP Board Inter Time Table 2024 PDF Link

UP Board 10th Date Sheet Subject List

Check the complete subject list for 10th class of UP board 2023-24:

Subject Code and Subject Name 901 - Hindi 902 - Elementry Hindi 903 - Gujrati 904 - Urdu 905 - Punjabi 906 - Bangla 907 - Marathi 908- Assamese 909 - Oriya 910 - Kannada 911 - Kashmeeri 912 - Sindhi 913 - Tamil 914 - Telgu 915 - Malyalam 916 - Nepali 917 - English 923 - Sanskrit 924 - pali 925 - Arabic 926 - Parsi 928 - Maths 930 - Home science 931 - Science 932 - Social Science 933 - Sangeet (Gayan) 934 - Sangeet (Vadan) 935 - Commerce 936 - Art ( Drawing) 937 - Agriculture 938 - Home science (Balkon ke lilye) 939 - Tailoring 940 - Painting 941 - Computer 942 - Human Science 944 - Moral Sports and Physical Education 971 - Retail Trading 972 - Security 973 - Automobile 974 - IT - ITES 975 - Health Care 976 - Trade-Plumbering 977 - Trade-Electrician 978 - Trade-Disaster Management 979 - Trade-Solar System Repair 980 - Trade-Mobile Repairing 981 - N.C.C.

UP Board 12th Date Sheet Subject List

Check the complete subject list for 12th class of UP board 2023-24:

Subject Code/Name 101 - Hindi 102 - General Hindi 103 - Sanskrit 104 - Urdu 105 - Gujrati 106 - Punjabi 107 - Bangla 108 - Marathi 109 - Assamese 110 - Oriya 111 - Kannada 113 - Sindhi 114 - Tamil 115 - Telgu 116 - Malyalam 117 - English 121 - Nepali 124 - Pali 125 - Arabic 126 - Parsi 128 - History 129 - Geography 130 - Civics 131 - Maths 132 - Military Science 133 - Manovigyan 134 - Education 135 - Home science 136 - Economics 137 - Tarksastra 138 - Sangeet ( Gayan) 139 - Sangeet ( Vadan ) 140 - Drawing Design 141 - Drawing Technical 142 - Sociology 144 - Computer 145 - Wood Craft 146 - Book Craft 147 - Silai 149 - Ranjankala 150 - Dancing 151 - Physics 152 - Chemistry 153 - Biology 156 - Accountancy 157 - Business Studies 168 - Agronomy Sixth 169 - Agricultural Economics 170 - Agricultural Zoology 171 - Animal Husbandry 172 - Agricultural Chemistry 173 - Sports & Physical Education 174 - Human Science 175 - N.C.C. 200 - Sashya Vigayan ( vyavasayik Varg) 201 - General Foundation Subject 202 - Trade-1 Food & Fruit Preservation 203 - Trade-2 Cookery 204 - Trade-3 Dress Making & Decoration 205 - Trade-4 Laundry & Dyeing 206 - Trade-5 Baking & Confectionary 207 - Trade-6 Textile Design 208 -Trade-7 Weaving Technology 209 - Trade-8 Nursery Teachers Training & Child Care 210 - Trade-9 Library Science 211 - Trade-10 Multipurpose Health Worker with Lab Technique 212 - Trade-11 Colour Photography 213 - Trade-12 Radio & Colour Television Technique 214 - Trade-13 Automobile 215 - Trade-14 Bee Keeping 216 - Trade-15 Dairy Technology 217 - Trade-16 Sericulture 218 - Trade-17 Seed Production Technology 219 - Trade-18 Crop Protection Technology 220 - Trade-19 Plant Nursery 221 - Trade-20 Soil Conservation 222 - Trade-21 Accountancy & Auditing 223 - Trade-22 Banking 224 - Trade-23 Shorthand & Typewriting Hindi 225 - Trade-23 Shorthand & Typewriting English 226 - Trade-24 Marketing & Salesmanship 227 - Trade-25 Secretarial Practice 228 - Trade-26 Insurance 229 - Trade-27 Cooperative 230 - Trade-28 Typing Hindi & English 231 - Trade-29 Printing 232 - Trade-30 Ceramics 233 - Trade-31 Artificial Limb & Organ Technique 234 - Trade-32 Embroidery 235 - Trade-33 Hand Block Printing 236 Class-12th Trade-34 Metal Craft Molding In Ferrous Metals 236 - Trade-34 Metal Craft Molding In Ferrous Metals 237 - Trade-34 Metal Craft Engraving & Enumerating 238 - Trade-35 Computer Technical & Maintenance 239 - Trade-36 Domestic Electric Appliances & Repairing 240 - Trade-37 Retail Trading 241 - Trade-38 Security 242 - trade-39 Mobile Repairing 243 - Trade-40 Tourism & Hospitality 244 - Trade-41 It-ites 245 - Health Care

