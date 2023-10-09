UP Board Exam Date 2024: Class 10th, 12th Time Table, Download Exam Schedule PDF 

UP Board Time Table 2024: UPBSE has declared the Class 10, 12 Date Sheet on UPbse.nic.in. The board examinations of UP Board Class 10 will start on February 5 and Class 12 exams will start on February 6, 2024. Check the complete exam schedule here.

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is responsible for conducting Class 10 and 12 Board Exams with over 55 lakh students participating in 2022-23. As the 2023-24 session exams are approaching, students from both government and private schools should begin their preparations. The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to release the UP Board Time Table 2024 for Class 10 and 12 board exams by January 2024. These exams are scheduled to begin in mid-February 2024 and conclude in mid-April 2024. Students are advised to complete their syllabus and focus on revision to achieve high marks. The UP Board Date Sheet 2024 can be downloaded from the provided link, and creating a structured study plan for each subject is crucial for exam success. Matric 2024 candidates and Intermediate candidates must download the UPMSP 10th timetable and UP Board Class 12 Time Table 2024 PDF for the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams, respectively.

UP Board Time Table 2024

- UP Board Matric and Inter exams for 2023-2024 are likely to be scheduled for February 2024.

- The UP Board Time Table 2024 can be downloaded from the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

- Students will be provided the 2024 board exam date sheet with specific exam dates for each subject.

- Students should check and note their subject-specific exam dates once the date sheet is published.

- The examination will include both practical and written exams.

- Pre-board exams will also be conducted before practical exams and written examinations.

- The UPMSP Time Table 2024 is expected to be released in the first week of January 2024.

- Any changes to the schedule will be updated on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

upmsp.edu.in Time Table Details 2024

Board

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

Official Website

upmsp.edu.in

Exam

Matriculation

Intermediate 

Class

Class 10

Class 12

Item

UP Board Class 10 Board Exam Datesheet 2024

UP Board Class 12 Board Exam Datesheet  2024

UP Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date

January 2024 (expected)

UP Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date

February, 2024 (expected)

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 Start Date

March, 2024

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 End Date

April, 2024

upmsp.edu.in Class 10th 12th Time Table 2024

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will upload its official date sheet 203-24 on its official website upmsp.edu.in.

How To Download UP Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table 2024?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the notification section

Step 3: Click on the notification link for UPMSP Datesheet 2024

Step 4: Download the PDF for reference.

Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10th 12th Exam Dates 2024

UP Board Date Sheet 2024 Release Date

January 2024 (expected)

UP Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date

February, 2024 (expected)

UP Board Exam 2024 Start Date

March, 2024

UP Board Exam 2024 End Date

April, 2024

UP Board Time Table 2024 Class 10: UPMSP Matric Time Table 2024

In 2022-23, the 10th class board exam datesheet was released on January 10, 2023. The exam started on February 16th, 2023 and it got over on March 3rd, 2023.

UP Board Matric Time Table 2024 PDF Download

As soon as the UPMSP Matric Time Table 2024 is out, you will be able to download it using the link below:

Download UP Board Matric Time Table 2024 PDF Link

UP Board Time Table 2024 Class 12: UPMSP Inter Time Table 2024

In 2022-23 session, class 12 UP board exam datesheet was published on January 10, 2023. The exam was conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023. 

UP Board Inter Time Table 2024 PDF Download

As soon as the UPMSP Class 12 Time Table 2024 is out, you will be able to download it using the link below:

Download UP Board Inter Time Table 2024 PDF Link

UP Board 10th Date Sheet Subject List

Check the complete subject list for 10th class of UP board 2023-24:

Subject Code and Subject Name

901 - Hindi

902 - Elementry Hindi

903 - Gujrati

904 - Urdu

905 - Punjabi

906 - Bangla

907 - Marathi

908- Assamese

909 - Oriya

910 - Kannada

911 - Kashmeeri

912 - Sindhi

913 - Tamil

914 - Telgu

915 - Malyalam

916 - Nepali

917 - English

923 - Sanskrit

924 - pali

925 - Arabic

926 - Parsi

928 - Maths

930 - Home science

931 - Science

932 - Social Science

933 - Sangeet (Gayan)

934 - Sangeet (Vadan)

935 - Commerce

936 - Art ( Drawing)

937 - Agriculture

938 - Home science (Balkon ke lilye)

939 - Tailoring

940 - Painting

941 - Computer

942 - Human Science

944 - Moral Sports and Physical Education

971 - Retail Trading

972 - Security

973 - Automobile

974 - IT - ITES

975 - Health Care

976 - Trade-Plumbering

977 - Trade-Electrician

978 - Trade-Disaster Management

979 - Trade-Solar System Repair

980 - Trade-Mobile Repairing

981 - N.C.C.

UP Board 12th Date Sheet Subject List

Check the complete subject list for 12th class of UP board 2023-24:

Subject Code/Name

101 - Hindi

102 - General Hindi

103 - Sanskrit

104 - Urdu

105 - Gujrati

106 - Punjabi

107 - Bangla

108 - Marathi

109 - Assamese

110 - Oriya

111 - Kannada

113 - Sindhi

114 - Tamil

115 - Telgu

116 - Malyalam

117 - English

121 - Nepali

124 - Pali

125 - Arabic

126 - Parsi

128 - History

129 - Geography

130 - Civics

131 - Maths

132 - Military Science

133 - Manovigyan

134 - Education

135 - Home science

136 - Economics

137 - Tarksastra

138 - Sangeet ( Gayan)

139 - Sangeet ( Vadan )

140 - Drawing Design

141 - Drawing Technical

142 - Sociology

144 - Computer

145 - Wood Craft

146 - Book Craft

147 - Silai

149 - Ranjankala

150 - Dancing

151 - Physics

152 - Chemistry

153 - Biology

156 - Accountancy

157 - Business Studies

168 - Agronomy Sixth

169 - Agricultural Economics

170 - Agricultural Zoology

171 - Animal Husbandry

172 - Agricultural Chemistry

173 - Sports & Physical Education

174 - Human Science

175 - N.C.C.

200 - Sashya Vigayan ( vyavasayik Varg)

201 - General Foundation Subject

202 - Trade-1 Food & Fruit Preservation

203 - Trade-2 Cookery

204 - Trade-3 Dress Making & Decoration

205 - Trade-4 Laundry & Dyeing

206 - Trade-5 Baking & Confectionary

207 - Trade-6 Textile Design

208 -Trade-7 Weaving Technology

209 - Trade-8 Nursery Teachers Training & Child Care

210 - Trade-9 Library Science

211 - Trade-10 Multipurpose Health Worker with Lab Technique

212 - Trade-11 Colour Photography

213 - Trade-12 Radio & Colour Television Technique

214 - Trade-13 Automobile

215 - Trade-14 Bee Keeping

216 - Trade-15 Dairy Technology

217 - Trade-16 Sericulture

218 - Trade-17 Seed Production Technology

219 - Trade-18 Crop Protection Technology

220 - Trade-19 Plant Nursery

221 - Trade-20 Soil Conservation

222 - Trade-21 Accountancy & Auditing

223 - Trade-22 Banking

224 - Trade-23 Shorthand & Typewriting Hindi

225 - Trade-23 Shorthand & Typewriting English

226 - Trade-24 Marketing & Salesmanship

227 - Trade-25 Secretarial Practice

228 - Trade-26 Insurance

229 - Trade-27 Cooperative

230 - Trade-28 Typing Hindi & English

231 - Trade-29 Printing

232 - Trade-30 Ceramics

233 - Trade-31 Artificial Limb & Organ Technique

234 - Trade-32 Embroidery

235 - Trade-33 Hand Block Printing

236 Class-12th Trade-34 Metal Craft Molding In Ferrous Metals

236 - Trade-34 Metal Craft Molding In Ferrous Metals

237 - Trade-34 Metal Craft Engraving & Enumerating

238 - Trade-35 Computer Technical & Maintenance

239 - Trade-36 Domestic Electric Appliances & Repairing

240 - Trade-37 Retail Trading

241 - Trade-38 Security

242 - trade-39 Mobile Repairing

243 - Trade-40 Tourism & Hospitality

244 - Trade-41 It-ites

245 - Health Care

