UP Board Exam Date 2024: Class 10th, 12th Time Table, Download Exam Schedule PDF 

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is responsible for conducting Class 10 and 12 Board Exams with over 55 lakh students participating in 2022-23. As the 2023-24 session exams are approaching, students from both government and private schools should begin their preparations. The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to release the UP Board Time Table 2024 for Class 10 and 12 board exams by January 2024. These exams are scheduled to begin in mid-February 2024 and conclude in mid-April 2024. Students are advised to complete their syllabus and focus on revision to achieve high marks. The UP Board Date Sheet 2024 can be downloaded from the provided link, and creating a structured study plan for each subject is crucial for exam success. Matric 2024 candidates and Intermediate candidates must download the UPMSP 10th timetable and UP Board Class 12 Time Table 2024 PDF for the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams, respectively.
UP Board Time Table 2024
- UP Board Matric and Inter exams for 2023-2024 are likely to be scheduled for February 2024.
- The UP Board Time Table 2024 can be downloaded from the official website, upmsp.edu.in.
- Students will be provided the 2024 board exam date sheet with specific exam dates for each subject.
- Students should check and note their subject-specific exam dates once the date sheet is published.
- The examination will include both practical and written exams.
- Pre-board exams will also be conducted before practical exams and written examinations.
- The UPMSP Time Table 2024 is expected to be released in the first week of January 2024.
- Any changes to the schedule will be updated on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.
upmsp.edu.in Time Table Details 2024
|
Board
|
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)
|
Official Website
|
upmsp.edu.in
|
Exam
|
Matriculation
|
Intermediate
|
Class
|
Class 10
|
Class 12
|
Item
|
UP Board Class 10 Board Exam Datesheet 2024
|
UP Board Class 12 Board Exam Datesheet 2024
|
UP Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date
|
January 2024 (expected)
|
UP Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date
|
February, 2024 (expected)
|
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 Start Date
|
March, 2024
|
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 End Date
|
April, 2024
upmsp.edu.in Class 10th 12th Time Table 2024
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will upload its official date sheet 203-24 on its official website upmsp.edu.in.
How To Download UP Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table 2024?
Step 1: Go to the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in
Step 2: Scroll down to the notification section
Step 3: Click on the notification link for UPMSP Datesheet 2024
Step 4: Download the PDF for reference.
Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10th 12th Exam Dates 2024
|
UP Board Date Sheet 2024 Release Date
|
January 2024 (expected)
|
UP Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date
|
February, 2024 (expected)
|
UP Board Exam 2024 Start Date
|
March, 2024
|
UP Board Exam 2024 End Date
|
April, 2024
UP Board Time Table 2024 Class 10: UPMSP Matric Time Table 2024
In 2022-23, the 10th class board exam datesheet was released on January 10, 2023. The exam started on February 16th, 2023 and it got over on March 3rd, 2023.
UP Board Matric Time Table 2024 PDF Download
As soon as the UPMSP Matric Time Table 2024 is out, you will be able to download it using the link below:
|
Download UP Board Matric Time Table 2024 PDF Link
UP Board Time Table 2024 Class 12: UPMSP Inter Time Table 2024
In 2022-23 session, class 12 UP board exam datesheet was published on January 10, 2023. The exam was conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023.
UP Board Inter Time Table 2024 PDF Download
As soon as the UPMSP Class 12 Time Table 2024 is out, you will be able to download it using the link below:
|
Download UP Board Inter Time Table 2024 PDF Link
UP Board 10th Date Sheet Subject List
Check the complete subject list for 10th class of UP board 2023-24:
|
Subject Code and Subject Name
|
901 - Hindi
|
902 - Elementry Hindi
|
903 - Gujrati
|
904 - Urdu
|
905 - Punjabi
|
906 - Bangla
|
907 - Marathi
|
908- Assamese
|
909 - Oriya
|
910 - Kannada
|
911 - Kashmeeri
|
912 - Sindhi
|
913 - Tamil
|
914 - Telgu
|
915 - Malyalam
|
916 - Nepali
|
917 - English
|
923 - Sanskrit
|
924 - pali
|
925 - Arabic
|
926 - Parsi
|
928 - Maths
|
930 - Home science
|
931 - Science
|
932 - Social Science
|
933 - Sangeet (Gayan)
|
934 - Sangeet (Vadan)
|
935 - Commerce
|
936 - Art ( Drawing)
|
937 - Agriculture
|
938 - Home science (Balkon ke lilye)
|
939 - Tailoring
|
940 - Painting
|
941 - Computer
|
942 - Human Science
|
944 - Moral Sports and Physical Education
|
971 - Retail Trading
|
972 - Security
|
973 - Automobile
|
974 - IT - ITES
|
975 - Health Care
|
976 - Trade-Plumbering
|
977 - Trade-Electrician
|
978 - Trade-Disaster Management
|
979 - Trade-Solar System Repair
|
980 - Trade-Mobile Repairing
|
981 - N.C.C.
UP Board 12th Date Sheet Subject List
Check the complete subject list for 12th class of UP board 2023-24:
|
Subject Code/Name
|
101 - Hindi
|
102 - General Hindi
|
103 - Sanskrit
|
104 - Urdu
|
105 - Gujrati
|
106 - Punjabi
|
107 - Bangla
|
108 - Marathi
|
109 - Assamese
|
110 - Oriya
|
111 - Kannada
|
113 - Sindhi
|
114 - Tamil
|
115 - Telgu
|
116 - Malyalam
|
117 - English
|
121 - Nepali
|
124 - Pali
|
125 - Arabic
|
126 - Parsi
|
128 - History
|
129 - Geography
|
130 - Civics
|
131 - Maths
|
132 - Military Science
|
133 - Manovigyan
|
134 - Education
|
135 - Home science
|
136 - Economics
|
137 - Tarksastra
|
138 - Sangeet ( Gayan)
|
139 - Sangeet ( Vadan )
|
140 - Drawing Design
|
141 - Drawing Technical
|
142 - Sociology
|
144 - Computer
|
145 - Wood Craft
|
146 - Book Craft
|
147 - Silai
|
149 - Ranjankala
|
150 - Dancing
|
151 - Physics
|
152 - Chemistry
|
153 - Biology
|
156 - Accountancy
|
157 - Business Studies
|
168 - Agronomy Sixth
|
169 - Agricultural Economics
|
170 - Agricultural Zoology
|
171 - Animal Husbandry
|
172 - Agricultural Chemistry
|
173 - Sports & Physical Education
|
174 - Human Science
|
175 - N.C.C.
|
200 - Sashya Vigayan ( vyavasayik Varg)
|
201 - General Foundation Subject
|
202 - Trade-1 Food & Fruit Preservation
|
203 - Trade-2 Cookery
|
204 - Trade-3 Dress Making & Decoration
|
205 - Trade-4 Laundry & Dyeing
|
206 - Trade-5 Baking & Confectionary
|
207 - Trade-6 Textile Design
|
208 -Trade-7 Weaving Technology
|
209 - Trade-8 Nursery Teachers Training & Child Care
|
210 - Trade-9 Library Science
|
211 - Trade-10 Multipurpose Health Worker with Lab Technique
|
212 - Trade-11 Colour Photography
|
213 - Trade-12 Radio & Colour Television Technique
|
214 - Trade-13 Automobile
|
215 - Trade-14 Bee Keeping
|
216 - Trade-15 Dairy Technology
|
217 - Trade-16 Sericulture
|
218 - Trade-17 Seed Production Technology
|
219 - Trade-18 Crop Protection Technology
|
220 - Trade-19 Plant Nursery
|
221 - Trade-20 Soil Conservation
|
222 - Trade-21 Accountancy & Auditing
|
223 - Trade-22 Banking
|
224 - Trade-23 Shorthand & Typewriting Hindi
|
225 - Trade-23 Shorthand & Typewriting English
|
226 - Trade-24 Marketing & Salesmanship
|
227 - Trade-25 Secretarial Practice
|
228 - Trade-26 Insurance
|
229 - Trade-27 Cooperative
|
230 - Trade-28 Typing Hindi & English
|
231 - Trade-29 Printing
|
232 - Trade-30 Ceramics
|
233 - Trade-31 Artificial Limb & Organ Technique
|
234 - Trade-32 Embroidery
|
235 - Trade-33 Hand Block Printing
|
236 Class-12th Trade-34 Metal Craft Molding In Ferrous Metals
|
236 - Trade-34 Metal Craft Molding In Ferrous Metals
|
237 - Trade-34 Metal Craft Engraving & Enumerating
|
238 - Trade-35 Computer Technical & Maintenance
|
239 - Trade-36 Domestic Electric Appliances & Repairing
|
240 - Trade-37 Retail Trading
|
241 - Trade-38 Security
|
242 - trade-39 Mobile Repairing
|
243 - Trade-40 Tourism & Hospitality
|
244 - Trade-41 It-ites
|
245 - Health Care
