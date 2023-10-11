UP Board Exam Date 2024 Class 12: Download UPMSP Inter Exam Schedule PDF 

UP Board Time Table 2024 Class 12: When will UPMSP conduct the UP Board Inter exam 2024? Upmsp.edu.in is the official website that would publish the 2024 UP Board exam dates 2024 class 12. Check the latest updates here.

UP Inter Exam Dates 2024: The UP Board Exam Date 2024 class 12 is expected to be released by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on their official website, www.upmsp.edu.in, in January 2024. Students who are actively preparing for their UP Board examinations are eagerly waiting for the release of the UP Board Time Table 2024 Class 12. During the last academic year, 2022-23, the datesheet was released by the board on January 10, 2023. The preboards and practical examinations were held in January 2023. The board examinations of UP Board Class 12 had started on February 16, 2023.

UP Board Exam Class 12 Time Table 2024 Overview

Board Name Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Official Website upmsp.edu.in Class 12th (Intermediate) Stream Arts, Commerce, Science Academic Year 2023-2024 Date sheet release date January, 2024 (expected)

upmsp.edu.in Class 12 Time Table 2024

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will publish the official exam schedule for 2024 on its website upmsp.edu.in.

How To Download UP Board Date Sheet 2024 for Class 12?

Step 1: Go to www.upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Check the notification section for Exam Time Table PDF Link

Step 3: Click on the latest notification link for UPMSP Datesheet 2024

Step 4: Download the PDF and get a printout

Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2024

As of now, the exact schedule is not out but you can check the tentative dates below:

UP Board Date Sheet 2024 Release Date January 2024 (expected) UP Board Class 12 Practical Exam Date February, 2024 (expected) UP Board Exam 2024 Class 12 Start Date February, 2024 Class 12 UP Board Exam 2024 End Date March, 2024

UP Board Exam 2024 Exam Date Class 12: PDF Download Link

Download UP Board Inter Time Table 2024 PDF Link (active soon)

