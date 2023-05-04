UP Board Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Download Hindi Curriculum PDF Here

UP Board Class 10th Hindi Syllabus 2023-24 is available and can be downloaded now. Get UPMSP Class 10 Hindi Syllabus direct PDF download Link at upmsp.edu.in as well as Jagran Josh.

UP Board Class 10th Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: The syllabus for various subjects for the current academic year 2023-2024 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. The subject-wise syllabus for Class 10th students in UP Board is now available on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. Hindi, which is one of the most significant as well as scoring subjects at the Matric level in UP Board, has a theory paper of 70 marks, with the remaining 30 marks based on internal assessments. 

Candidates must take into account that the complete syllabus will be evaluated in the 2024 UP Board Exams and no part of the syllabus will be removed from the evaluation.

Let us now view the complete Class 10th syllabus for Hindi by UP Board below:

UP Board Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24

Beginning with Section A which has multiple choice questions for 20 marks

The next and last section is section B which is descriptive and for 50 marks

UP Board Class 10 Hindi Internal Assessment 2023-24

Course Content for UP Class 10 Hindi

Prescribed Books:

Download the syllabus in PDF Format:

