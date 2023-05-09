UP Board Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download Maths Curriculum PDF Here

UP Board Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2023-24 has been made available on upmsp.edu.in along with the other subjects. Get the direct link to download UPMSP Class 10 Maths Syllabus from this article.

UP Board Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2023-24: UPMSP has made available the UP Board Maths syllabus for Matric students in the 2023-2024 batch. The curriculum is now available on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in, in PDF format. The syllabus can be downloaded from the official website of the board. However, for the ease of UPMSP Candidates, we have also provided the complete contents of the syllabus here along with the direct link to download the syllabus as well.

The theory paper of UP Class 10 Maths is of 70 marks. It consists of 7 units. The practical comprises 30 marks and also includes the internal assessments and project works.

Candidates must score a minimum of 23 marks in Maths and 10 marks in practicals to qualify in the examination.

UP Board Class 10 Maths Course Structure 2023-24

Check the unit-wise division of marks for UP Matric Maths Syllabus 2024:

Let us now view the complete Class 10th syllabus for Maths by UP Board below:

UP Board Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24

Unit 1 5Marks

Unit 2 18 Marks

Unit 3 5 Marks

Unit 4 10 Marks

Unit 5 12 Marks

Unit 6 10 Marks

Unit 7 10 Marks

UP Board Class 10 Maths Internal Assessment 2023-24

UP Board Class 10 Maths Project and Practical Work 2023-24

