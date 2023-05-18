UP Board Class 10 Computer Syllabus 2023-24: Download Computer Curriculum PDF Here

UP Board Class 10th Computer Syllabus 2023-24 is now provided on UP Board’s website upmsp.edu.in. Get the direct link to download UPMSP Class 10 Computer Syllabus from this article.

UP Board Class 10th Computer Syllabus 2023-24: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has made available the UP Board Computer syllabus for 2023-2024 on the पाठ्यक्रम / syllabus section of its official website at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Computer syllabus, subject code 941, will have a 70 marks theory paper. There will also be a 30 marks project work at the school-level.

UP Board Class 10 Computer Course Structure 2023-24

There are 5 units in the syllabus for 10th class UP Board. Check the unit-wise division of marks for UP Matric Computer Syllabus 2024:

Unit 1: C language Introduction and Coding 15 Marks

Unit 2: Array: String and Function 15 Marks

Unit 3: Pointer and File Function 10 Marks

Unit 4: Artificial Intelligence (A.I) and Drone Technology 15 Marks

Unit 5: E-Commerce and Cyber Security 15 Marks

Let us now view the complete Class 10th syllabus for Computer by UP Board below:

UP Board Class 10 Computer Syllabus 2023-24

Unit 1 15 Marks

Unit 2 15 Marks

Unit 3 10 Marks

Unit 4 15 Marks

Unit 5 15 Marks

UP Board Class 10 Computer Project and Practical Work 2023-24

UP Board Class 10 Computer Internal Assessment 2023-24

Stay tuned for more!