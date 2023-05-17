UP Board Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Home Science Curriculum PDF Here

UP Board Class 10th Home Science Syllabus 2023-24 is available on UP Board’s website upmsp.edu.in along with the syllabus of other subjects. Get the direct link to download UPMSP Class 10 Home Science Syllabus from this article.

UP Board Class 10th Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: UPMSP has made available the UP Board Home Science syllabus for 2023-2024. The curriculum has been uploaded on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. The syllabus can be downloaded in PDF format from the official website of the board.

UP Board Home Science syllabus, subject code 930, for 10th-class girls, consists of 70 marks theory paper. There will also be a 30 marks project work at the school-level.

UP Board Class 10 Home Science Course Structure 2023-24

UP Board Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24

Let us now view the complete Class 10th syllabus for Home Science by UP Board below:

Unit 1 15 Marks

Unit 2 15 Marks

Unit 3 10 Marks

Unit 4 15 Marks

Unit 5 15 Marks

UP Board Class 10 Home Science Internal Assessment 2023-24

UP Board Class 10 Home Science Project and Practical Work 2023-24

