UP Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Social Science Curriculum PDF Here

UP Board Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: UPMSP has published the UP Board Social Science syllabus for 2023-24 Matric students. The complete curriculum is available on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in, in PDF format. The syllabus can be downloaded from the official website of UPMSP. The syllabus of UP Matric SST consists of a theory paper of 70 marks and a project work of 30 marks. . The theory consists of 4 unit, namely, History, Geography, Civics or Political Science and Economics.Check and download the full UP 10h Social Science from this article.

UP Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 10 Social Science Course Structure 2023-24

There are five units in the syllabus.





UP Board Class 10 Social Science Course Content 2024



Unit 1 History

20 Marks

Both part 2 and part 3 from unit 1 comprise a total of 7 marks.

Check UP Board Class 10 Social Science Unit 1 Map Work syllabus:

Unit 2 Geography

20 Marks

Check UP Board Class 10 Social Science Unit 2 Map Work syllabus:

Unit 3 Civics / Political Science

15 Marks

Unit 4 Economics

15 Marks

UP Board Class 10 Social Science Project and Practical Work 2023-24

UP Board Class 10 Social Science Internal Assessment 2023-24

