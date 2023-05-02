UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24: Download English Curriculum PDF Here

UP Board Class 10th English Syllabus 2023-24 is available and can be downloaded now. Get UPMSP Class 10 English Syllabus direct PDF download Link at upmsp.edu.in as well as Jagran Josh.

UP Board Class 10th English Syllabus 2023-24: UPMSP has released the syllabus of various subjects for the current academic year 2023-2024. The subject-wise syllabus for Class 10th students in UP Board has been released on the official website of UPMSP, i.e., Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, at upmsp.edu.in. English, subject code 917, is one of the most important subjects in UP Board at Matric level. The theory paper of English is of 70 marks with the remaining 30 marks based on internal assessment.Candidates must note that the complete syllabus will be evaluated in the 2024 UP Board Exams.

Let us now view the complete Class 10th syllabus for English, by UPMSP, below:

UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2024

Class – X

Subject – English

Max Marks – 100

There will be one question paper of 70 marks. Internal Assessment will be for 30 marks.

Reading - 10 Marks

One short passage followed by three MCQs. 3X1=3 One passage followed by three very short answer type questions. 3x2=6

And one vocabulary based question 1

Writing Skills - 10 Marks

Letter (formal/informal)/ Application. 4 Descriptive paragraph/Report/Article (One option based on given verbal input, another on figurative input) in about 80-100 words. 6

Grammar - 15 Marks

five MCQs based on parts of speech, tenses, articles, reordering of sentences, spellings. 5X1=5 Three very short answer type questions based on narration voice, punctuation. 3x2=6 Translation of a short passage from Hindi to English. (4 Sentences) 4

Literature - 35 Marks

First Flight (23 marks)

Prose (15 marks)

Two MCQs based on the given extract. 2x1=2 Three MCQs based on lessons. 3x1=3 Two short answer type questions in about 30-40 words each. 3+3=6 One long answer type question in about 60 words. 4

Poetry - (08 marks)

Two MCQs based on the given extract. 2x1=2 One short answer type question based on poetry lessons in about 30-40 words. 3

OR

Four lines from any poem prescribed in the syllabus

Central idea of the given poem. 3

Foot Prints Without Feet - (12 marks)

Five MCQs based on prescribed lessons. 5x1=5 One short answer type question in about 30-40 words. 3 One long answer type question in about 60 words 4

Prescribed books and Lessons

First Flight – Text Book

Prose

A Letter to God - G.L. Fuentes Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom - Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Two Stories about Flying

I His First Flight - LIam O’Flaherty

II Black Aeroplane - Frederick Forsyth

4. From the Diary of Anne Frank - Anne Frank

5. Glimpses of India

A Baker from Goa - Lucio Rodrigues Coorg - Lokesh Abrol Tea from Assam - Arup Kumar Datta

6 Mijbil The Otter - Gavin Maxwell

7 Madam Rides the Bus - Vallikkannan

8 The Sermon at Benares

9 The Proposal - Anton Chekov

Poetry

Dust of Snow - Robert Frost Fire and Ice - Robert Frost A Tiger in the Zoo - Leslie Norris How to Tell Wild Animals - Carolyn Wells The Ball Poem - John Berryman Amanda! - Robin Klein The Trees - Adrienne Rich Fog - Carl Sandburg The Tale of Custard The Dragon - Ogden Nash For Anne Gregory - William Butler Yeats

Footprints without Feet-Supplementary Reader

A Triumph of Surgery - James Herriot The Thief’s Story - Ruskin Bond The Midnight Visitor - Robert Arthur A Question of Trust - Victor Canning Footprints without Feet - H.G. Wells The Making of a Scientist - Robert W. Peterson The Necklace - Guy De Maupassant Bholi - K.A. Abbas The Book That Saved The Earth - Claire Boiko

Words & Expression (Eng. Work Book)

For the Academic Session 2023-24

The internal assessment should be conducted as follows:-

First Internal Assessment (Oral Expression Based) August - 10 Marks Second Internal Assessment (Creative Writing Based) December - 10 Marks

Four Monthly Tests - 10 Marks

First Monthly Test (Descriptive Questions Based) May Second Monthly Test (Descriptive Questions Based) July Third Monthly Test (Descriptive Questions Based) November Fourth Monthly Test (MCQs Based) December

The Sum of the marks obtained in all the four monthly Tests should be converted into 10 Marks.

