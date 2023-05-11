UP Board Class 10 Elementary Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Download Elementary Hindi Curriculum PDF Here

UP Board Class 10th Elementary Hindi Syllabus 2023-24 is available and can be downloaded now. Get UPMSP Class 10 Elementary Hindi Syllabus direct PDF download Link at upmsp.edu.in as well as Jagran Josh.

UP Board Class 10th Elementary Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the syllabus for Elementary Hindi, subject code 902, for the current academic year 2023-2024. The syllabus of all papers for Class 10th students in UPMSP is now available on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. The Elementary Hindi paper of CBSE Class 10 has two parts. The first part, section A, has multiple choice questions for 20 marks. The second part, section B, has descriptive questions for 50 marks. 30 marks are also allotted to regular internal assessments which include an oral test, a written test and four unit tests in an academic year.

Let us now view the complete Class 10th syllabus for Elementary Hindi by UP Board below:

UP Board Class 10 Elementary Hindi Syllabus 2023-24

Beginning with Section A which has multiple choice questions for 20 marks

The next section is section B which is descriptive and for 50 marks

UP Board Class 10 Elementary Hindi Internal Assessment 2023-24

Class 10 UP Elementary Hindi Course Content

