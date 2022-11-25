UP Board Class 12 History Model Paper 2023: Get the PDF of History model paper 2022-23 for the students in Class 12th under UP Board.

UP Board Class 12 History Model Paper 2023: History model paper for the students enrolled in Class 12th under UPMSP is out. The students can download the model paper from the website in the model paper section. In this article, we are providing the whole model paper and the link to download the same in PDF format is attached towards the end of this article.

The model paper of History will give the candidates an opportunity to understand the kinds of questions that will be asked in the exam. The model paper for History begins with the general instructions for students. The questions are of varying types such as Multiple Choice questions and Very short answer questions followed by short answer questions long answer questions. The map work questions are at the end of the model paper along with the alternative for visually impaired students.

Let us check the instructions before we start the model paper:

(i) All questions are compulsory

(ii) There are five Sections in this question paper.

Section ‘A’ consists of 10 (Ten) Multiple Choice Type questions,

Section ‘B’ consists of 5 (Five) very short answer type questions,

Section ‘C’ consists of 6 (Six) short answer type questions,

Section ‘D’ consists of 3 (Three) long answer type questions and

Section ‘E’ consists of 10 (Ten) historical dates and 5 (Five) map related questions.

(iii) The marks of the questions are mentioned against them.

Also Check: UP Board 2023 Class 12th Model Papers ALL subjects

UP Board Class 12 History Model Paper 2023

Section-‘A’

(Multiple Choice Type Questions)

From which place were the evidences of Harappa culture discovered?

a) Harappa Site

b) Lothal Site

c) Mohanjodaro Site

d) Ropar Site

2. Who was the first Director General of ‘Archaeological Survey of India’?

a) John Marshall

b) R.E.M. Wheeler

c) Cunnigham

d) B.M. Smith

Section – ‘B’

Very Short Answer Type Questions

When and by whom was Vijaynagar Empire established? Who is called the father of Indian Archaeology? When did he become the General of Archaeological Survey of India?

Section – ‘C’

Short Answer type Questions

Explain the role of Begums of Bhopal in preservation of Sanchi Stoopa. Prepare a list of problems of Epigraphists.

Click on the link above to download the complete PDF of UP Board History model paper 2023.

By studying History in the senior secondary level under Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education, candidates will be able to feel ready to pursue History for higher education at university level. The syllabus of History is designed in such a way that it will open up new avenues for the students of UP Board class 12 History in both public sector and private sector jobs. Students will also be able to pursue preparation of Civil services examinations and so on.

ALSO CHECK: UP Board class 12 History Syllabus 2022-23

All the best to all candidates of UP Board class 12th!