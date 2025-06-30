UP Board Compartment Exams 2025: UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Timetable Released, Check Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released and revised the schedule for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exams 2025. The Board decided to revise the date due to the large crowd of devotees expected during the Kanwar Yatra, leading up to the Jalabhishek on the Shravan Shivratri festival on July 23, 2025. To accommodate traffic arrangements, the examination has been moved to a later date. All exams are scheduled for July 26, 2025. These exams offer a vital second chance for students who failed in one subject or wish to improve scores from their main board examinations, ensuring they can continue their academic journey without losing a year. Students must report to their exam centers 45 minutes before the start time , and school principals will distribute signed admit cards to all eligible candidates. The UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2025 for both Class 10 and 12 will be released soon on upmsp.edu.in. Students should check the official UPMSP website for admit card downloads, specific exam timings, and other guidelines. Results are expected by August 2025, after which revised mark sheets will be issued to successful students.

Check: Revised UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 Schedule Revised UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 Schedule Detail Information Reason for Revision Large crowd of devotees expected during Kanwar Yatra until Jalabhishek on Shravan Shivratri festival (July 23, 2025), impacting traffic arrangements. New Exam Date July 26, 2025 Class 10 Exam Timing 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM Class 12 Exam Timing 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM Examination Centers Centers determined by the District School Inspector at district headquarters. Check: CBSE To Conduct Class 10 Board Exams Twice A Year from 2026 High School (Class 10th) Improvement/Compartment Exams Here is the examination schedule for High School (Class 10th) Improvement/Compartment Exams for online applicants. Date Shift Time July 26, 2025 Morning 08:30 AM to 11:45 AM

Intermediate (Class 12th) Compartment Exams Here is the examination schedule for Intermediate (Class 12th) Compartment Exams for online applicants. Date Shift Time July 26, 2025 Evening 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM Check: UP Board Compartent 2025 Exam Download Official PDF UP Board Compartent 2025 Exam Schedule & Timings The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the detailed timetable for the Class 10th and 12th compartment examinations. Students should note the specific timings for each shift to ensure timely attendance. Exam Time UP Board 10th Compartment Exam 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM UP Board 12th Compartment Exam 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM UP Board Compartment Exams 2025 Eligibility Criteria Here's an opportunity for students seeking a second chance or aiming to boost their scores. The UP Board Compartment Exams 2025 are designed for those who narrowly missed passing in one subject or wish to improve their performance in a single paper.

Criteria Details Failed in one subject Students who failed in a single subject (either Theory or Practical) are eligible. Improvement Students wishing to improve their scores in one subject are also eligible to appear. Reappearance Candidates who failed in either the Theory or Practical/Internal Assessment component must reappear for both. How to Apply for Compartment Exam 2025 UP Board? The application window for the UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 has now closed. The registration process was open from May 19 to June 10, 2025. However, for your understanding, here were the basic steps candidates would have followed to apply: Visit the Official Website: Go to upmsp.edu.in. Find the Application Link: Look for the link related to "Compartment Exam Application 2025" for Class 10th or 12th. Fill the Form: Complete the online application form with all required details. Pay the Fee: Submit the necessary application fee through the online payment gateway. Submit & Print: After successful submission and payment, download and print the confirmation page for your records.