UP Board Compartment Exams 2025: UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Timetable Released, Check Details Here

UPMSP has revised the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exams 2025 schedule, offering students a second chance to pass or improve scores. Exams are on July 26, 2025 students must arrive 45 minutes early. Principals will issue admit cards. Admit cards will be available soon on upmsp.edu.in, where students can also find exam timings and guidelines. Results are expected by August 2025, with revised mark sheets for successful students.

Jul 7, 2025, 16:56 IST
UP Board Compartment Exams 2025: UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Timetable Revised, Check Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released and revised the schedule for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exams 2025. The Board decided to revise the date due to the large crowd of devotees expected during the Kanwar Yatra, leading up to the Jalabhishek on the Shravan Shivratri festival on July 23, 2025. To accommodate traffic arrangements, the examination has been moved to a later date. All exams are scheduled for July 26, 2025.  These exams offer a vital second chance for students who failed in one subject or wish to improve scores from their main board examinations, ensuring they can continue their academic journey without losing a year. Students must report to their exam centers 45 minutes before the start time , and school principals will distribute signed admit cards to all eligible candidates. The UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2025 for both Class 10 and 12 will be released soon on upmsp.edu.in. Students should check the official UPMSP website for admit card downloads, specific exam timings, and other guidelines. Results are expected by August 2025, after which revised mark sheets will be issued to successful students.

Check: Revised UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 Schedule

Revised UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 Schedule

Detail

Information

Reason for Revision

Large crowd of devotees expected during Kanwar Yatra until Jalabhishek on Shravan Shivratri festival (July 23, 2025), impacting traffic arrangements.

New Exam Date

July 26, 2025

Class 10 Exam Timing

8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

Class 12 Exam Timing

2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Examination Centers

Centers determined by the District School Inspector at district headquarters.

High School (Class 10th) Improvement/Compartment Exams

Here is the examination schedule for High School (Class 10th) Improvement/Compartment Exams for online applicants.

Date

Shift

Time

July 26, 2025

Morning

08:30 AM to 11:45 AM

Intermediate (Class 12th) Compartment Exams

Here is the examination schedule for Intermediate (Class 12th) Compartment Exams for online applicants.

Date

Shift

Time

July 26, 2025

Evening

02:00 PM to 05:15 PM

UP Board Compartent 2025 Exam Schedule & Timings

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the detailed timetable for the Class 10th and 12th compartment examinations. Students should note the specific timings for each shift to ensure timely attendance.

Exam

Time

UP Board 10th Compartment Exam

8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

UP Board 12th Compartment Exam

2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

UP Board Compartment Exams 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Here's an opportunity for students seeking a second chance or aiming to boost their scores. The UP Board Compartment Exams 2025 are designed for those who narrowly missed passing in one subject or wish to improve their performance in a single paper.

Criteria

Details

Failed in one subject

Students who failed in a single subject (either Theory or Practical) are eligible.

Improvement

Students wishing to improve their scores in one subject are also eligible to appear.

Reappearance

Candidates who failed in either the Theory or Practical/Internal Assessment component must reappear for both.

How to Apply for Compartment Exam 2025 UP Board? 

The application window for the UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 has now closed. The registration process was open from May 19 to June 10, 2025.

However, for your understanding, here were the basic steps candidates would have followed to apply:

  1. Visit the Official Website: Go to upmsp.edu.in.

  2. Find the Application Link: Look for the link related to "Compartment Exam Application 2025" for Class 10th or 12th.

  3. Fill the Form: Complete the online application form with all required details.

  4. Pay the Fee: Submit the necessary application fee through the online payment gateway.

  5. Submit & Print: After successful submission and payment, download and print the confirmation page for your records.

Important Guidelines for Students

To ensure a fair and secure examination environment, students appearing for the UP Board Compartment Exams 2025 must adhere to the following strict guidelines:

  • No electronic devices; possession leads to disciplinary action and exam cancellation.

  • CCTV and voice recorders monitor all centers for transparency; malpractices will have severe consequences.

  • Center superintendents will manage crowds; arrive on time and follow staff instructions.

  • Bring admit card and valid photo ID.

  • Arrive 45 minutes early for frisking and seating.

  • Maintain decorum; disruptive behavior, copying, or assisting others will be dealt with severely.

FAQs

  • What is the last date for UP Board compartment 2025?
    +
    The application deadline for UP Board Class 10 and 12 compartment/improvement exams was June 10, 2025. Students could register online via the official website, upmsp.edu.in, starting from May 19, 2025.
  • How to apply for compartment exam 2025 UP Board?
    +
    Here's how to apply for the UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in. Find and fill out the "Compartment Exam Application 2025" form for your class (10th or 12th). Pay the fee online, then submit and print the confirmation page for your records.

