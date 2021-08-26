UP NHM CHO Admit Card 2021 Released for 2800 Vacancies, Download @upnrhm.gov.in

UP NHM CHO Admit Card 2021 has been released on the official website of National Health Mission, UP for 2800 Vacancies. Check Direct Link to Download Call Letter Here.

UP NHM CHO Admit Card 2021: National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer through Six-month Certificate training in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) for 2021-22 session. The candidates can download UP NHM CHO Admit Card 2021 through the official website of UP NHM.i.e.upnrhm.gov.in.

The written test date and timing of the exam for the Community Health Officer post is mentioned on the admit card. The candidates are advised to check all details and visit the venue before the exam day for their convenience. The candidates can download NHM UP Community Health Officer Admit Card by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download UP NHM CHO Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of UPNHM.i.e.upnrhm.gov.in. Click on ‘Link for downloading Admit Card for 2800 CHO vacancies flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter user Id, password and click on the login button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download UPNHM CHO Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

UP NHM CHO Exam Pattern

The Computer-based Test will be held for a duration of 2 hours (in one sitting) consisting of two sections of a total of 100 marks. Section-I (80 Marks) will consist of Professional Knowledge (Discipline related) and Section-II (20 Marks) will consist of General Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness and Basic Computer knowledge with 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQ). Each question will carry 1 mark and there is NO NEGATIVE marking for the wrong answers. No marks will be awarded for un-attempted questions. The question paper shall be set in bilingual language i.e. English and Hindi only. However, in case of any inconsistency in the Hindi version, the English version of the question shall be valid & final.