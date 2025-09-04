Kheer in English: Kheer in English is called Rice Pudding. It is a sweet dish made with rice, milk, and sugar, flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and dry fruits. Kheer is one of the most popular Indian desserts, cooked in almost every home during festivals, weddings, and puja. In South India it is called Payasam, and in North India, Phirni is a famous version. Rich in taste and tradition, kheer is loved for its creamy texture, cultural importance, and health benefits. What is Kheer Called in English? Kheer in English is called Rice Pudding. It is a creamy and delicious Indian dessert made by cooking rice with milk and sugar until it becomes thick and rich. Flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and ghee, and garnished with almonds, cashews, and pistachios, kheer is not just a sweet dish but a festive symbol of joy in Indian culture.

Origin and History of Kheer Kheer is one of the oldest desserts of India, with references found in ancient temples and scriptures. It was offered as prasadam (holy offering) to deities and became a staple during festivals and celebrations. In South India, it is known as Payasam, while in Mughlai cuisine, it is prepared as Phirni. This long history makes kheer not just a dessert but a part of India’s cultural identity. Different Types of Kheer Kheer has many delicious variations across India, each with its unique taste and cultural connection: •Rice Kheer (Chawal ki Kheer): The most traditional form, made with rice, milk, sugar, cardamom, and dry fruits. •Seviyan Kheer (Vermicelli Pudding): Made with roasted vermicelli and milk, especially popular during Eid. •Sabudana Kheer (Tapioca Pudding): Prepared with tapioca pearls, commonly eaten during fasting days like Navratri.