Chhattisgarh School Holiday List in September 2025

By Simran Akhouri
Sep 8, 2025, 11:49 IST

September is a busy month for students as most of the schools conduct half-yearly examinations,  but it also provides crucial holidays for rest and cultural engagement, often coinciding with festivals or local events. For complete details on the school holiday in Chattisgarh in September 2025 check the article below.

School Holiday List 2025 - September, the ninth month of the year, is a particularly dynamic period globally, marked by a confluence of diverse traditions, significant community celebrations, and notable seasonal transitions. For students, this month is often exceptionally busy, as many educational institutions schedule to conduct their half yearly exam in September. 

Amidst this intense academic and extracurricular schedule, September also offers much-needed holidays and breaks. These pauses often strategically coincide with major festivals that hold cultural and religious significance, as well as local events that are frequently influenced by prevailing weather patterns or harvest seasons. These breaks provide students and educators with opportunities for rest, cultural engagement, and community participation, balancing the demands of the school year. For complete list of holidays in September, check the article below.

Chhattisgarh School Holiday in September 2025

Date

Event

Eid al Milad

September 6, 2025

Vishwakarma Puja

September 17, 2025

Navratri begins

September 22, 2025

Navratri 2025

Navratri, a significant Hindu festival which celebrates Goddess Durga and her nine forms is observed annually across India. The festival involves nine days of fasting, prayers, and cultural celebrations. In 2025, Shardiya Navratri is scheduled to commence on September 22 and conclude on October 2 with Vijayadashami (Dussehra). As per the academic calendar, there will be a school holiday on October 2, 2025 (Thursday), which will coincides with Gandhi Jayanti.

State Wise School Holiday List in September 2025

Our goal is to ensure students, parents, and educators in Chhatisgarh are fully informed about all school holidays, whether scheduled or unscheduled. This allows for effective planning and communication. Please check back regularly for the latest updates on school holidays in Chattisgarh.


