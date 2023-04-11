UP PCS J Books 2023: Check Subject-Wise Judiciary Books for Prelims & Mains

UP PCS J Books plays a pivotal role in the preparation for the UP Judiciary exam for the appointment in the Civil Judge post. The competitive examination for the selection for the post of Civil Judge cadre shall consist of a preliminary examination (objective type), main examination (subjective type), and interview. In the prelims exam, there are two papers: general knowledge (paper 1), and law (paper 2). In the mains exam, there are six papers: General Knowledge (paper 1), English language (paper 2), Hindi language (paper 3), law – I (paper 4 substantive law), law – II (paper 5 procedure and evidence), law – III (paper 6 penal, revenue, and local laws).
The UP PCS Judiciary exam is usually tough therefore most candidates look for the best way to prepare for the exam. Creating a study plan is the foremost important step so that one can cover the syllabus, practice mock tests, solve previous years’ papers, go through current affairs of the past 3 to 6 months, and study efficiently from recommended books by experts.
In this article, we have compiled the best books for the Prelims and Mains exam to score high marks.
Best Books for UP PCS J 2023
One of the key strategies during preparation for the exam is figuring what are the best books for the Judiciary exam. Opting for the books recommended by experts is crucial to understand the concepts in-depth. Some of the important pointers when selecting the best books for the PCS J exam are choosing books published by renowned authors, purchasing books that include practice questions or sample questions for each chapter, etc. We have covered the list of books that will help you in covering the entire syllabus in a holistic manner.
UP PCS J Books for Law
In the prelims exam, the paper of law will carry 300 marks whereas there shall be 3 papers of law in the mains exam which shall account for 600 marks. This section carries the maximum marks in both prelims and mains hence it is important to study from the books recommended to cover all the aspects of the subject.
PCS J Books for Law (Prelims)
Check below the law books for prelims along with the author name:
|
UP PCS J Book Name
|
Author/Publications
|
Indian Penal Code
|
K.D. Gaur, RatanLal
|
Evidence Law
|
Batuklal, K.D. Gaur
|
Indian Contract Act
|
Bangia
|
Hindu Law
|
Paras Diwan
|
Muslim Law
|
Bare Act
|
Limitation Act
|
J.D. Jain
|
Civil Procedure
|
C.K. Takwani
|
Criminal Procedure
|
R.V Kelkar
|
Arbitration and Conciliation
|
Lawman
|
Constitutional Law
|
D.D. Basu, Bare Act
PCS J Mains Books for Law
Check below the law books for mains along with the author name:
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
Authors
|
Jurisprudence
|
A Textbook of Jurisprudence
|
Avtar Krishen Koul
|
Jurisprudence: The Legal Theory
|
B.N. Mani Tripathi
|
Constitution
|
Indian Constitutional Law
|
Prof. M.P. Jain
|
Constitutional Law of India
|
J.N. Pandey
|
Hindu Law
|
Family Law
|
Dr U.P.D. Kesari
|
Law of Marriage & Divorce
|
Dr Paras Diwan
|
Muslim Law
|
Outlines of Mohammedan Law
|
Asaf A. A. Fyzee
|
Principles of Mohammadan Law
|
Sir Dinshaw Fardunji Mulla
|
Contract
|
Textbook on Law Of Contract & Specific Relief
|
Avtar Singh
|
Contract – I and Specific Relief Act
|
S. K. Kapoor
|
Sale of Goods Act
|
Law of Sale of Goods
|
Avtar Singh
|
Partnership Act
|
Introduction to the Law of Partnership
|
Avtar Singh
|
Law of Torts
|
The Law of Torts
|
Rattan Lal & Dhiraj Lal
|
Property Law and Easement
|
Property Law
|
Poonam Pradhan Saxena
|
Crpc
|
Criminal Procedure Code
|
R.V. Kelkar
|
IPC
|
The Indian Penal Code
|
Rattan Lal & Dhiraj Lal
|
Criminal Law
|
P.S.A. Pillai
|
Evidence
|
Law of Evidence
|
Vepa P. Sarthi
|
Law of Evidence
|
Batuk Lal
|
The Law of Evidence
|
Rattan Lal & Dhiraj Lal
|
CPC
|
Civil Procedure
|
C.K. Takwani
|
Negotiable Instrument Act
|
The Negotiable Instrument Act
|
O. P. Faizi
UP PCS J Books for GK
General Knowledge is a scoring subject if prepared well. With thorough knowledge of current affairs, one already has a good chance of scoring 100+ marks in the prelims exam and 150+ in the mains exam. It is a must to follow daily current affairs for the Judiciary exam. In the books mentioned below, one will be able to cover all the important topics, constitutional topics, historical events, etc.
Have a look at the best books for the GK papers:
|
Subject
|
Books/Sources
|
Indian Economy
|
Indian Economy Key Concepts by Karuppiah Sankarganesh
|
Art and Culture
|
Nitin Singhania
|
History
|
Spectrum
|
Science and Technology
|
Lucent, Current Affairs