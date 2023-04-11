UP PCS J Books 2023: Check Subject-Wise Judiciary Books for Prelims & Mains

Get the expert-recommended books for the UP PCS J exam. One of the key strategies during preparation for the exam is figuring what are the best books for the Judiciary exam.

UP PCS J Books plays a pivotal role in the preparation for the UP Judiciary exam for the appointment in the Civil Judge post. The competitive examination for the selection for the post of Civil Judge cadre shall consist of a preliminary examination (objective type), main examination (subjective type), and interview. In the prelims exam, there are two papers: general knowledge (paper 1), and law (paper 2). In the mains exam, there are six papers: General Knowledge (paper 1), English language (paper 2), Hindi language (paper 3), law – I (paper 4 substantive law), law – II (paper 5 procedure and evidence), law – III (paper 6 penal, revenue, and local laws).

The UP PCS Judiciary exam is usually tough therefore most candidates look for the best way to prepare for the exam. Creating a study plan is the foremost important step so that one can cover the syllabus, practice mock tests, solve previous years’ papers, go through current affairs of the past 3 to 6 months, and study efficiently from recommended books by experts.

In this article, we have compiled the best books for the Prelims and Mains exam to score high marks.

Best Books for UP PCS J 2023

One of the key strategies during preparation for the exam is figuring what are the best books for the Judiciary exam. Opting for the books recommended by experts is crucial to understand the concepts in-depth. Some of the important pointers when selecting the best books for the PCS J exam are choosing books published by renowned authors, purchasing books that include practice questions or sample questions for each chapter, etc. We have covered the list of books that will help you in covering the entire syllabus in a holistic manner.

UP PCS J Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Exam Pattern

UP PCS J Books for Law

In the prelims exam, the paper of law will carry 300 marks whereas there shall be 3 papers of law in the mains exam which shall account for 600 marks. This section carries the maximum marks in both prelims and mains hence it is important to study from the books recommended to cover all the aspects of the subject.

PCS J Books for Law (Prelims)

Check below the law books for prelims along with the author name:

UP PCS J Book Name Author/Publications Indian Penal Code K.D. Gaur, RatanLal Evidence Law Batuklal, K.D. Gaur Indian Contract Act Bangia Hindu Law Paras Diwan Muslim Law Bare Act Limitation Act J.D. Jain Civil Procedure C.K. Takwani Criminal Procedure R.V Kelkar Arbitration and Conciliation Lawman Constitutional Law D.D. Basu, Bare Act

PCS J Mains Books for Law

Check below the law books for mains along with the author name:

Subject Book Name Authors Jurisprudence A Textbook of Jurisprudence Avtar Krishen Koul Jurisprudence: The Legal Theory B.N. Mani Tripathi Constitution Indian Constitutional Law Prof. M.P. Jain Constitutional Law of India J.N. Pandey Hindu Law Family Law Dr U.P.D. Kesari Law of Marriage & Divorce Dr Paras Diwan Muslim Law Outlines of Mohammedan Law Asaf A. A. Fyzee Principles of Mohammadan Law Sir Dinshaw Fardunji Mulla Contract Textbook on Law Of Contract & Specific Relief Avtar Singh Contract – I and Specific Relief Act S. K. Kapoor Sale of Goods Act Law of Sale of Goods Avtar Singh Partnership Act Introduction to the Law of Partnership Avtar Singh Law of Torts The Law of Torts Rattan Lal & Dhiraj Lal Property Law and Easement Property Law Poonam Pradhan Saxena Crpc Criminal Procedure Code R.V. Kelkar IPC The Indian Penal Code Rattan Lal & Dhiraj Lal Criminal Law P.S.A. Pillai Evidence Law of Evidence Vepa P. Sarthi Law of Evidence Batuk Lal The Law of Evidence Rattan Lal & Dhiraj Lal CPC Civil Procedure C.K. Takwani Negotiable Instrument Act The Negotiable Instrument Act O. P. Faizi

UP PCS J Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, In-Hand Salary, Allowances, Job Profile

UP PCS J Books for GK

General Knowledge is a scoring subject if prepared well. With thorough knowledge of current affairs, one already has a good chance of scoring 100+ marks in the prelims exam and 150+ in the mains exam. It is a must to follow daily current affairs for the Judiciary exam. In the books mentioned below, one will be able to cover all the important topics, constitutional topics, historical events, etc.

Have a look at the best books for the GK papers: