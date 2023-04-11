JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

UP PCS J Books 2023: Check Subject-Wise Judiciary Books for Prelims & Mains

Get the expert-recommended books for the UP PCS J exam. One of the key strategies during preparation for the exam is figuring what are the best books for the Judiciary exam.

Get All Details About UP PCS J Books Here.

UP PCS J Books plays a pivotal role in the preparation for the UP Judiciary exam for the appointment in the Civil Judge post. The competitive examination for the selection for the post of Civil Judge cadre shall consist of a preliminary examination (objective type), main examination (subjective type), and interview. In the prelims exam, there are two papers: general knowledge (paper 1), and law (paper 2). In the mains exam, there are six papers: General Knowledge (paper 1), English language (paper 2), Hindi language (paper 3), law – I (paper 4 substantive law), law – II (paper 5 procedure and evidence), law – III (paper 6 penal, revenue, and local laws).

The UP PCS Judiciary exam is usually tough therefore most candidates look for the best way to prepare for the exam. Creating a study plan is the foremost important step so that one can cover the syllabus, practice mock tests, solve previous years’ papers, go through current affairs of the past 3 to 6 months, and study efficiently from recommended books by experts. 

In this article, we have compiled the best books for the Prelims and Mains exam to score high marks.

Best Books for UP PCS J 2023

One of the key strategies during preparation for the exam is figuring what are the best books for the Judiciary exam. Opting for the books recommended by experts is crucial to understand the concepts in-depth. Some of the important pointers when selecting the best books for the PCS J exam are choosing books published by renowned authors, purchasing books that include practice questions or sample questions for each chapter, etc. We have covered the list of books that will help you in covering the entire syllabus in a holistic manner. 

UP PCS J Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Exam Pattern

UP PCS J Books for Law

In the prelims exam, the paper of law will carry 300 marks whereas there shall be 3 papers of law in the mains exam which shall account for 600 marks. This section carries the maximum marks in both prelims and mains hence it is important to study from the books recommended to cover all the aspects of the subject.

PCS J Books for Law (Prelims)

Check below the law books for prelims along with the author name:

UP PCS J Book Name

Author/Publications

Indian Penal Code

K.D. Gaur, RatanLal

Evidence Law

Batuklal, K.D. Gaur

Indian Contract Act

Bangia

Hindu Law

Paras Diwan

Muslim Law

Bare Act

Limitation Act

J.D. Jain

Civil Procedure

C.K. Takwani

Criminal Procedure

R.V Kelkar

Arbitration and Conciliation

Lawman

Constitutional Law

D.D. Basu, Bare Act

PCS J Mains Books for Law

Check below the law books for mains  along with the author name:

Subject

Book Name

Authors

Jurisprudence

A Textbook of Jurisprudence

Avtar Krishen Koul

Jurisprudence: The Legal Theory

B.N. Mani Tripathi

Constitution

Indian Constitutional Law

Prof. M.P. Jain

Constitutional Law of India

J.N. Pandey

Hindu Law 

Family Law

Dr U.P.D. Kesari

Law of Marriage & Divorce

Dr Paras Diwan

Muslim Law

Outlines of Mohammedan Law

Asaf A. A. Fyzee

Principles of Mohammadan Law

Sir Dinshaw Fardunji Mulla

Contract

Textbook on Law Of Contract & Specific Relief

Avtar Singh

Contract – I and Specific Relief Act

S. K. Kapoor

Sale of Goods Act

Law of Sale of Goods

Avtar Singh

Partnership Act

Introduction to the Law of Partnership

Avtar Singh

Law of Torts

The Law of Torts

Rattan Lal & Dhiraj Lal

Property Law and Easement

Property Law

Poonam Pradhan Saxena

Crpc

Criminal Procedure Code

R.V. Kelkar

IPC

The Indian Penal Code

Rattan Lal & Dhiraj Lal

Criminal Law

P.S.A. Pillai

Evidence 

Law of Evidence

Vepa P. Sarthi

Law of Evidence

Batuk Lal

The Law of Evidence

Rattan Lal & Dhiraj Lal

CPC

Civil Procedure

C.K. Takwani

Negotiable Instrument Act

The Negotiable Instrument Act

O. P. Faizi

UP PCS J Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, In-Hand Salary, Allowances, Job Profile

UP PCS J Books for GK

General Knowledge is a scoring subject if prepared well. With thorough knowledge of current affairs, one already has a good chance of scoring 100+ marks in the prelims exam and 150+ in the mains exam. It is a must to follow daily current affairs for the Judiciary exam. In the books mentioned below, one will be able to cover all the important topics, constitutional topics, historical events, etc.

Have a look at the best books for the GK papers:

Subject

Books/Sources

Indian Economy

Indian Economy Key Concepts by Karuppiah Sankarganesh

Art and Culture

Nitin Singhania

History

Spectrum

Science and Technology

Lucent, Current Affairs

FAQ

What are the best books for the UP PCS Judiciary exam?

At Jagran Josh, we have compiled a list of the best books to prepare for UP PCS J Prelims and Mains exams. Read this blog for detailed information on the books for the Law, GK, Constitution, etc.

What is the best book for the UP PCS J Mains exam for Law papers?

The UP PCS J Mains exam for Law papers is divided into three papers, i,e. Substantive Law, Procedure and Evidence, Penal, Revenue & Local Laws. Candidates can follow books like A Textbook of Jurisprudence by Avtar Krishen Koul, Indian Constitutional Law by Prof. M.P. Jain, and Family Law by Dr. U.P.D. Kesari, Introduction to the Law of Partnership by Avtar Singh, etc.

How does UP PCS J books are helpful in exam preparation?

Candidates are able to clear the basic concepts of all the exam-relevant topics with the help of the UP PCS Judiciary books and study material. Thus, they should expert-recommended books in order to score high on the exam.

What are the best books for the UP PCS Judiciary exam for GK?

Candidates can refer to Lucent's GK book, Spectrum's History books, and Indian Economy Key Concepts by Karuppiah Sankarganesh to prepare well for the UP PCS Judiciary GK syllabus.

Is UP PCS J exam tough?

The UP PCS Judiciary exam is usually tough therefore most candidates look for the best way to prepare for the exam. Creating a study plan is the foremost important step so that one can cover the syllabus, practice mock tests, solve previous years’ papers, go through current affairs of the past 3 to 6 months, and study efficiently from recommended books by experts.
