UP PCS J Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Exam Pattern

UP PCS J 2023 Syllabus for Judiciary Service includes sections General Knowledge, Law, English, Hindi, Substantive Law, Penal, Procedure and Evidence and Revenue & Local Laws.

UP PCS J Syllabus 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is going to conduct the UP PCS J main exam from 23rd May to 25th May 2023. The commission has earlier announced 303 vacancies for Civil Judge (Junior Division) post. The UP PCS Judiciary exam pattern has three rounds, preliminary, main, and interview round. To qualify for each of the preliminary and main rounds, it is advisable to adhere to the topics prescribed for the UP PCS Judicial Service syllabus.

The commission conducted the UP PCS J preliminary exam on 12th February 2023 and the UP PCS J preliminary exam result were announced on 16th March 2023.

In this article, we have discussed the details related to the UP PCS J exam calendar, syllabus for preliminary and main exams, UP PCS Judiciary exam pattern, and marking scheme.

UP PCS J Calendar

UP PCS J Events Important Dates UP PCS J Notification Released 10th December 2022 UP PCS J Application Form Commences 10th December 2022 UP PCS J Application Form Filling Ends 10th January 2023 UP PCS J Prelims Exam Date 12th February 2023 UP PCS J Prelims Result 16th March 2023 UP PCS J Main Exam 23rd May to 25th May 2023

UP PCS J Syllabus

The UP PCS J syllabus consists of important topics that should be prepared for the preliminary and main examinations. The commission has prescribed topics for both the UPPCS Judiciary prelims and mains exam that should be given utmost importance while preparing for the examination.

Go through the section below to know about the important topics for the UPPSC Judiciary service prelims and main exam.

UP PCS Judiciary Preliminary Syllabus

Subject UP PCS J Prelims Syllabus General Knowledge History of India and Indian Culture Geography of India Indian Polity Current National Issues and topics of Social relevance including sensitivity to persons with disabilities, senior citizens and offences on women and children with special references to the salient features of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal)Act, 2013, Pre-Conception and Prenatal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition)Act, 1986 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, India and the world Indian Economy International Affairs and Institutions and development in the field of Science and Technology Communications and Space Law Jurisprudence International Organisations Current International Affairs Indian Constitution Transfer of Property Act Indian Evidence Act Indian Penal Code Civil Procedure Code Criminal Procedure Code Law of Contract

UP PCS Judiciary Mains Syllabus

Subject UP PCS J Main Syllabus General Knowledge History of India and Indian Culture Geography of India Indian Polity Current National Issues and topics of Social relevance including sensitivity to persons with disabilities, senior citizens and offences on women and children with special references to the salient features of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 Protection of Women from Domestic ViolenceAct, 2005 Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 Pre-Conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, India and the World Indian Economy, International Affairs and Institutions and development in the field of Science and Technology Communications and Space English Language Essay Precis Writing Translation of passage from Hindi to English Hindi Langauge Essay Precis Writing Translation of passage from Hindi to English Law-I (Substantive Law) The law of contracts The law of Partnership The law concerning easements and torts The Law relating to transfer of property including the principles of equity Specifically applicable thereto The principal of Equity with special reference to the Law of trust and specific relief Hindu Law and Mohammedan Law Constitutional Law Law-II (Procedure and Evidence) The law of evidence The Criminal Procedure Code and Code of Civil Procedure, including the principles of pleading The question set will relate mainly to practical matters such as the framing of charges and issues the methods of dealing with the evidence of witnesses the writing of judgment and the conduct of cases Law-III (Penal, Revenue and Local Laws) Indian Penal Code Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006 Uttar Pradesh Urban Building (Regulation of Letting, Rent and Eviction) Act, 1972 The Uttar Pradesh Regulation of Urban Premises Tenancy Act, 2021 Uttar Pradesh Municipalities Act, U.P. Panchayat Raj Act, U.P. Consolidation of Holdings Act, Uttar Pradesh Urban (Planning and Development) Act 1973, together with rules framed under the aforesaid acts.

UP PCS J Exam Pattern

Candidates should go through the UP PCS J exam pattern to have a comprehensive idea of the subjects that are going to be asked in the examination. The selection process of UPPSC Judiciary has two written exams,

Preliminary (Objective and Multiple Choice Type)

Main exam (Written Conventional Type)

Candidates who qualify for the minimum qualifying marks for the preliminary exam will be called for the main exam. Go through the section below, to understand the UP PSC Judicial service exam pattern.

UP PCS Judiciary Preliminary Exam

The UP PCS J preliminary exam is the first stage of the selection process. This round is going to be having two papers, paper 1 and paper 2. The first paper of the UPPSC Judiciary preliminary exam will have questions based on General Knowledge and the second paper accounts for everyday happenings in India and the world, particularly in Legal spheres, Acts and laws.

The following table can be checked for the detailed UP PCS Judicial service preliminary exam pattern:

The questions in the preliminary exam will be asked in the objective mode and in the MCQ format

The UP PCS J exam will be conducted in the offline mode

A negative marking equal to 0.33 mark is applicable for the wrong answers marked in paper 1 and 2

Paper Subject Maximum Marks Total Duration Paper 1 General Knowledge 150 2 hours Paper 2 Law 350 2 hours Total 500 4 hours

Important Points:

If a candidate marks more than one answer then this will be considered as wrong answer even if he has marked the correct answer and will be counted for penalty

No marks will be deducted if the candidate does not attempt any question in the exam

UP PCS Judiciary Mains Exam

Candidates who successfully secure the minimum qualifying marks applicable for the UP PCS J preliminary exam will be called to write the main exam. This round is going to be conventional and the nature of the questions will be descriptive.

Check out the below section to know more about the UP PCS Judiciary main exam pattern:

There shall be six papers, apart from paper 2 and paper 3, all other papers can be attempted either in Hindi or English

Papers 2 and 3 namely English Language and Hindi Language will have three sections, essay, precis writing and Translation of passages. Essay writing will account for 50 marks whereas, precis writing and translation will account for 30 marks and 20 marks respectively

Paper 4, Law-I (Substantive Law) have 50 marks from Constitutional Law

In Paper 6, Law-III (Penal, Revenue and Local Laws) the questions based on Local Laws will be compulsory. Whereas, questions from Penal Laws will account for 50 marks, and Revenue & Local Laws will be of 150 marks

Paper Subject Maximum Marks Total Duration Paper 1 General Knowledge 200 marks 3 hours Paper 2 English Language 100 marks 3 hours Paper 3 Hindi Langauge 100 marks 3 hours Paper 4 Law-I (Substantive Law) 200 marks 3 hours Paper 5 Law-II (Procedure and Evidence) 200 marks 3 hours Paper 6 Law-III (Penal, Revenue and Local Laws) 200 marks 3 hours Total 500 18 hours

Important Note:

The minimum qualifying marks for S.C. & S.T. candidates are fixed at 35%. The unreserved category candidates have to secure atleast 40% marks to qualify for the UP PCS J main exam.